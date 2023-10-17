Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Israel

Republican state AG launches effort to send surplus police body armor, tactical gear to Israel

Virginia AG Jason Miyares said any surplus police gear collected will be sent to IDF on the front lines in the Israel-Hamas conflict

By Brianna Herlihy Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Hezbollah militants engage with Israeli military Video

Hezbollah militants engage with Israeli military

FOX News senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot reports on the clashes between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon on America Reports.

EXCLUSIVE - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has launched an effort to collect surplus body armor, protective gear, and tactical equipment from more than 100 sheriffs' offices across the state to send to the Israeli army as it fights Hamas terrorists. 

Miyares said if any of the offices have excess law enforcement protective equipment, his office will collect them and ship it to the Israel Defense Forces. Fox News Digital obtained exclusively a version sent to Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur.

"While I’m aware that some police departments are stretched for resources, there are many departments that have expired equipment that are required to be donated or discarded," the Republican AG said in the letters sent Tuesday. 

"During my trip to Israel earlier this year, I met women and men who serve in the Israel Defense Forces who are willing to give their lives to maintain peace in this region of the world," the state's top lawyer said

Jason Miyares speaking at rally

Virginia Republican Attorney General launces effort to send surplus law enforcement gear to IDF soldiers fighting terrorists in the Gaza Strip. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

NEARLY 20 GOP GOVERNORS URGE BIDEN TO 'PROJECT AMERICAN STRENGTH' BY 'UNEQUIVOCALLY' SUPPORTING ISRAEL

"They are committed to democracy and the public safety of their land, and I am proud to stand with them during this difficult time," he said. 

Miyares emphasized in the letter that he is "shocked and grieved by the senseless terrorist attacks on Israel by the Hamas," the terrorist organization that has killed 1,400 Israelis, injured 3,000 and is currently holding hostage 150 Israeli soldiers and citizens. 

"The loss of innocent life and disregard for human rights is painfully tragic to see," said Miyares. 

Earlier this year, Miyares launched an Antisemitism Task Force dedicated to monitoring and combating antisemitic actions across the state.

Jason Miyares, second from right, with Gov. Youngkin, center, on inauguration day 2022

Terrence Sears, Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears, Suzanne Youngkin, the first lady of Virginia, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, and his wife Page Miyares. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

VIRGINIA LEADERS CREATE ANTISEMITISM TASK FORCE TO MONITOR RISE OF HATE CRIMES: ‘FIRST OF ITS KIND’

"Antisemitism is the oldest and most sustained form of bigotry known to mankind," Miyares said at the announcement. "American Jews have dealt with horrifying antisemitic discrimination and violence, and it continues today. My Antisemitism Task Force will help our office monitor, combat, and educate Virginians about hate against Jewish people."

Jason Miyares speaking at Parental Rights Symposium

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares launched an Antisemetic Task Force in February. (Aesthetic Images Photography)

CASUALTIES, KIDNAPPED AND MORE NUMBERS SINCE HAMAS' ATTACK ON ISRAEL

The Task Force was the first of its kind across the country and came amid an effort from the governor to eliminate hate-based intolerance.

On his first day in office, Gov. Youngkin ordered the creation of a Commission to Combat Antisemitism, and reported that Virginia saw nearly 350 reports of antisemitic acts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Youngkin also signed his name on a letter sent to President Joe Biden on Saturday from 19 Republican governors calling on him to provide "unequivocal support" for Israel as it continues to fight the terror organization. 

On Monday evening, Biden announced he will visit Israel on Wednesday as he tries to send a message of his administration's commitment to the Jewish state amid its war with Hamas.

Brianna Herlihy is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics