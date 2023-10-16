Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Schumer says Senate will 'move quickly' on supplemental package to Israel

The Senate and White House have been discussing aid to Israel

Jamie Joseph By Jamie Joseph Fox News
Published
US troops get a 'be ready to deploy' order to Israel Video

US troops get a 'be ready to deploy' order to Israel

FOX News senior national correspondent Rich Edison has the latest on the Middle East conflict on 'The Story.'

Senate leaders returned to the floor Monday afternoon for the first time since their Columbus Day recess, which was particularly busy with codels to China and Israel, and behind-the-scenes conversations with the White House about an emergency funding package to Israel. 

"We want to move this package quickly," Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the floor. "The Senate must go first — I know that the House is in disarray, but we cannot wait for them. The needs are too great, and if we pass a strong package, with strong bipartisan support, it will import to in the House somehow or other to act despite the morass they are in."

Schumer led a delegation of bipartisan lawmakers to the Holy Land over the weekend, just a few days after he cut his codel to China short last week. He said on the floor the trip pushed back "in a significant way against the dangerous false equivalency between what Hamas is doing and the response against them." 

"Let us be clear. Hamas is an evil organization that wants to see Israel wiped off the face of the map. They don't believe in a two-state solution," he said.

FORMER ISRAELI SOLDIER SUGGESTS HOSTAGE RESCUE OPERATIONS BEHIND DELAY IN GROUND INVASION OF GAZA

US delegation and Israeli President Isaac Herzog

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and a bipartisan delegation of Sens. Bill Cassidy, Mitt Romney, Jacky Rosen and Mark Kelly met with Israeli leaders, including President Isaac Herzog, pictured above. (Sen. Chuck Schumer / X)

While in Israel, Schumer and Sens. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, Bill Cassidy, R-La., Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., had to shelter on two separate occasions due to Hamas rocket attacks. 

"For us, the danger was momentary, thank God, But it's harrowing to think that Israelis are going through this and much greater horrors every single day," he said.

Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., echoed Schumer's support for Israel and said, "The surest way to stop against Israelis and oppression of Palestinians is to wipe terrorists like Hamas from the face of the earth." 

BRUTAL HAMAS ‘SHADOW UNIT’ LIKELY BEHIND HOSTAGE RAIDS POSES RESCUE NIGHTMARE: EXPERT

Hamas terrorists Gaza

Hamas terrorists in Gaza City.  (Getty)

"To that end, the United States must provide maximum support to Israel's counterterrorist operation, as long as it takes," he said. 

The upper chamber was briefed on a call last week by the administration on a "mega package" request that would combine aid to Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan and border security, according to a source familiar.

Attorney and former secretary of the treasury Jack Lew – nominated to be ambassador to Israel — will have a hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday. A vote will be scheduled following the hearing. Lew served in both the Bill Clinton and Barack Obama administrations.

HUNDREDS OF HARVARD FACULTY SIGN LETTER REBUKING UNIVERSITY LEADERS' TEPID RESPONSE TO HAMAS 'WAR CRIMES'

Car on fire in street

Cars are on fire after they were hit by rockets from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, Israel, on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.  (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin put a significant number of U.S. troops on standby to "be ready to deploy," over the weekend, though officials say the U.S. role would not be for combat. The surprise attack on Israel has killed at least 1,400 people and wounded thousands others. 

Fox News' Greg Wehner contributed to this report.  

Jamie Joseph is a writer who covers politics. She leads Fox News Digital coverage of the Senate. 

