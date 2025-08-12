Fox News Politics Newsletter: Trump vs Newsom showdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Female military recruits surge across all service branches

-Climate group scrubs judges' names from website after unearthed chats unmasked cozy ties

-DC paid protester requests surge 400% amid Trump’s federal takeover of city police: crowd company

Trump vs Newsom showdown lands in court with family ties to the nation's highest bench

The federal government argued before a California judge -- the brother of a retired Supreme Court justice -- that President Donald Trump acted within his legal authority by deploying the National Guard and Marines to quell immigration riots in Los Angeles earlier this year.

Judge Charles Breyer – sibling of President Bill Clinton-appointed Justice Stephen Breyer – heard testimony in the case brought by the Newsom administration over whether the federal government violated federal law in its use of the military on domestic soil and/or the 10th Amendment.

The case is expected to test the limits of a president’s power as commander in chief, as the 1878 Posse Comitatus Act — born out of Reconstruction — requires either an act of Congress or constitutional authorization to use the U.S. military for domestic law enforcement…READ MORE.

White House

NUMBERS IN DOUBT: Trump’s pick to lead labor stats agency could pause monthly jobs report over accuracy concerns

BOOTS ON STANDBY: Pentagon drawing up quick reaction force of National Guard ready to quell civil unrest at any moment: report

DOGE VICTORY: DOGE lands big legal win as appeals court strikes down preliminary injunction

'UNFORTUNATE': White House criticizes judge's decision not to unseal Epstein associate grand jury testimony

CAMPUS CRACKDOWN: Trump admin rips George Washington University in DC as 'deliberately indifferent' to antisemitism

MONEY PIT: Trump blasts ‘Too Late’ Powell again, threatens lawsuit over Fed’s $3B HQ renovations

'AWFUL LOT WRONG': Unearthed emails reveal how White House nixed Biden visiting ship because of 'how many steps were involved'



World Stage

DICTATOR'S REIGN: Venezuela human rights hit new low as US puts $50M bounty on Maduro's head: State Department

NEW FINDINGS: State Department report condemns South Africa over 'extrajudicial killings' in annual Human Rights report

Capitol Hill

'STUPID BEHAVIOR': Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene explains why she's 'extremely frustrated' with DC lawmakers

TIDE TURNS : Senate Democrats show shift on Israel as Sanders-backed arms blockade gains traction



Across America

RED STATE REBELLION: Bernie Sanders brings 'Fighting Oligarchy Tour' to Trump strongholds across deep-red West Virginia

FLORIDA'S 'CHUCK NORRIS': DeSantis picks ‘the Chuck Norris of Florida politics’ as new top deputy

PARTISAN PLAYBOOK: Dems suggest GOP redistricting has forced them to play partisan politics, Republicans argue nothing's changed

RUNAWAY REBELLION: Texas Republicans seek to ‘domesticate’ rogue Dems for breaking quorum

'VERY CONCERNED': Minneapolis Democratic socialist Omar Fateh vows to protect 'undocumented' residents from Trump

LIVING 'RENT-FREE': Mamdani zings Cuomo in rent-stabilized housing spat during anti-Trump tour stop

'WORST OF THE WORST': ICE Houston arrests more than 350 gang members -- and it's not just MS-13

DC VIOLENCE: Man in DC shot and killed hours after Trump federalizes city's police department