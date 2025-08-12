DC paid protester requests surge 400% amid Trump’s federal takeover of city police: crowd company

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A crowd rental company has seen a massive uptick in inquiries regarding its services in Washington, D.C., amid President Donald Trump's move to federalize the police force in the nation's capital.

"Right now, D.C. inquiries are up roughly 400% compared to the same period in 2024," Crowds on Demand CEO Adam Swart told Fox News Digital, adding that the time period he is referencing is May to July 2024.

The company always sees a spike in requests during what Swart calls "high-stakes political moments."

TRUMP'S PLAN TO DEPLOY NATIONAL GUARD IN DC SPARKS BACKLASH FROM RESIDENTS—BUT SOME WELCOME IT

"A large share are focused on opposing Trump’s policies in Washington and raising alarms about government overreach," Swart said. "We’re weighing those offers carefully – because while there’s truth in saying D.C.’s local government has been an abject failure in keeping citizens safe, there’s also a real danger in putting too much power in federal hands. That balance of power matters."

Swart said the "vast majority" of people at political or advocacy events in D.C. are in some way paid.

"Most people don't know this, but many protesters are literally on the payroll – Capitol Hill staffers from both parties are often expected to show up at rallies and protests on their own time," he said. "So yes, most attendees are being paid or are there because it’s part of their job. That doesn’t mean they don’t support the cause – but it does mean these crowds aren’t as ‘organic’ as they appear on TV."

TRUMP CLAIMS DC CRIMES TROUNCE STATS FROM NOTORIOUSLY VIOLENT CITIES WORLDWIDE

On Monday, Trump announced that District of Columbia National Guard troops will be activated to patrol the streets in Washington, and that the federal government will take control of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Trump cited unchecked violent crime as the reason for the takeover, which he announced a week after former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) staffer Edward Coristine and his girlfriend were subject to an attempted carjacking on Aug. 3. Coristine was left beaten and bloodied.

Upon learning of Coristine's victimization, Trump first floated the idea in a post on his TRUTH Social platform.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He said criminals in the city are not afraid of the police because "nothing ever happens to them."

"The most recent victim was beaten mercilessly by local thugs," Trump wrote. "… Perhaps it should have been done a long time ago, then this incredible young man, and so many others, would not have had to go through the horrors of Violent Crime. If this continues, I am going to exert my powers, and FEDERALIZE this City. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"