Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Federal Courts

DOGE lands big legal win as appeals court strikes down preliminary injunction

Federal appeals court strikes down preliminary injunction curtailing Department of Government Efficiency data access

Danielle Wallace By Danielle Wallace , Bill Mears Fox News
close
Former DOGE advisor Katie Miller exits WH to make way for conservative women in podcast world Video

Former DOGE advisor Katie Miller exits WH to make way for conservative women in podcast world

Former White House official Katie Miller explains why she left her government position to pursue a podcasting career on ‘Hannity.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) landed a major legal win on Tuesday. 

A federal appeals court has ruled DOGE can access certain potentially sensitive data on Americans – from the Departments of Education, Treasury and from the Office of Personnel Management. 

A panel of judges from the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals lifted a preliminary injunction that had blocked access temporarily, citing privacy concerns. The computerized data could include access to Social Security numbers and immigration and citizenship status. The case will continue to be litigated on the merits, but for now it is a legal victory for the Trump administration. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Danielle Wallace is a breaking news and politics reporter at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on X: @danimwallace

More from Politics