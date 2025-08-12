DOGE lands big legal win as appeals court strikes down preliminary injunction

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) landed a major legal win on Tuesday.

A federal appeals court has ruled DOGE can access certain potentially sensitive data on Americans – from the Departments of Education, Treasury and from the Office of Personnel Management.

A panel of judges from the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals lifted a preliminary injunction that had blocked access temporarily, citing privacy concerns. The computerized data could include access to Social Security numbers and immigration and citizenship status. The case will continue to be litigated on the merits, but for now it is a legal victory for the Trump administration.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.