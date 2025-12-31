Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tells Border Patrol official his 'day of reckoning is fast approaching'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As senior U.S. Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino continued to suggest that the agency will be in Chicago "for years," former Windy City Mayor Lori Lightfoot told the federal official that his "day of reckoning is fast approaching."

"If you think we’re done with Chicago, you’d better check yourself before you wreck yourself," Bovino, Commander of Operation At Large in California, wrote in a post on X.

"Don’t call it a comeback; we’re gonna be here for years," he added in a play on lyrics in LL Cool J's song, "Mama Said Knock You Out," which plays in the background of a video montage included in the post.

Lightfoot slammed Bovino when responding to his post on X.

"Glory hound Greg Bovino cannot resist acting a fool in the third largest media market. The actions of the CBP militia under his command have been unconstitional [sic] and shameful. Hey, Greg, your day of reckoning is fast approaching," she asserted.

Bovino issued a similar post on X last week.

"Don’t worry, Chicago, we will be here for YEARS! Despite calls for violence against our agents, the brave men and women of the United States Border Patrol have come together and developed serious plans to help Chicago rid their streets of criminal illegal aliens," he declared. "We work for YOU."

Current Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has backed the idea of putting the message "Abolish ICE" on a city snow plow.

"'Abolish ICE' has my full endorsement for the name of one of Chicago's next Snow Plows. Remember to submit your choice by January 10th, 2026!" Johnson wrote in a post on X.

Bovino fired back at the mayor: "Oh oh, i've got a nomination for the mayor. Name the plow ‘Reality Check’ and paint it green while your [sic] at it. Johnson obsesses over Border Patrol it seems!!" he wrote.

Johnson shared a screenshot of Bovino's post, pointing out that the federal official should have used the contraction "you're" in the post.

"And reality check, Greg: Chicagoans vote on the snow plow names. The same people who want you out of our city," Johnson added.