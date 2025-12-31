Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Politics

Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tells Border Patrol official his 'day of reckoning is fast approaching'

'Don’t call it a comeback; we’re gonna be here for years,' senior Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino wrote on X

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Lori Lightfoot vows to 'unmask' ICE agents Video

Lori Lightfoot vows to 'unmask' ICE agents

Ex-Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she is creating a real-time portal to track "purported criminal actions of ICE and CBP agents" and she vowed to "unmask" them. (Credit: WFLD Fox 32 Chicago)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

As senior U.S. Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino continued to suggest that the agency will be in Chicago "for years," former Windy City Mayor Lori Lightfoot told the federal official that his "day of reckoning is fast approaching."

"If you think we’re done with Chicago, you’d better check yourself before you wreck yourself," Bovino, Commander of Operation At Large in California, wrote in a post on X.

"Don’t call it a comeback; we’re gonna be here for years," he added in a play on lyrics in LL Cool J's song, "Mama Said Knock You Out," which plays in the background of a video montage included in the post.

AG PAM BONDI PUTS EX-CHICAGO MAYOR LORI LIGHTFOOT ON NOTICE OVER HER VOW TO ‘UNMASK’ ICE AGENTS

Left: Lori Lightfoot; Right: Gregory Bovino

Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot claimed that U.S. Border Patrol Cmdr. Gregory Bovino will soon face a "day of reckoning" over operations in the city. (Left: Scott Olson/Getty Images; Right: Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Lightfoot slammed Bovino when responding to his post on X.

"Glory hound Greg Bovino cannot resist acting a fool in the third largest media market. The actions of the CBP militia under his command have been unconstitional [sic] and shameful. Hey, Greg, your day of reckoning is fast approaching," she asserted.

Bovino issued a similar post on X last week.

"Don’t worry, Chicago, we will be here for YEARS! Despite calls for violence against our agents, the brave men and women of the United States Border Patrol have come together and developed serious plans to help Chicago rid their streets of criminal illegal aliens," he declared. "We work for YOU."

Current Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has backed the idea of putting the message "Abolish ICE" on a city snow plow. 

CHICAGO MAYOR BRANDON JOHNSON ENDORSES ‘ABOLISH ICE’ FOR NAME OF NEW SNOWPLOW

Chicago mayor endorses 'Abolish ICE' snowplow name Video

 "'Abolish ICE' has my full endorsement for the name of one of Chicago's next Snow Plows. Remember to submit your choice by January 10th, 2026!" Johnson wrote in a post on X.

Bovino fired back at the mayor: "Oh oh, i've got a nomination for the mayor. Name the plow ‘Reality Check’ and paint it green while your [sic] at it. Johnson obsesses over Border Patrol it seems!!" he wrote.

Johnson shared a screenshot of Bovino's post, pointing out that the federal official should have used the contraction "you're" in the post.

SWALWELL SLAMMED BY BORDER PATROL COMMANDER OVER IMAGERY SHOWING ICE RAIDING JESUS CHRIST'S MANGER

Gregory Bovino

U.S. Border Patrol's Gregory Bovino and his men stop at a gas station while on patrol on Dec. 17, 2025, in Evanston, Ill. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

"And reality check, Greg: Chicagoans vote on the snow plow names. The same people who want you out of our city," Johnson added.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue