Elections Newsletter

Fox News Politics Newsletter: Trump Hails China 'Opening Up' to Competition

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

Here's what's happening…

-American hostage Edan Alexander released by Hamas after more than 580 days in captivity

-Trump defends Qatar jumbo jet offer as troubled Boeing fails to deliver new Air Force One fleet

-Southern border apprehensions plunge more than 90% from year ago in April, CBP says

China Close to ‘Opening Up,' Says Trump

China has agreed to "open itself up to American business" following trade negotiations between Washington, D.C., and Beijing on Saturday, according to President Donald Trump.

The arrangement was arguably the most significant development stemming from the trade negotiations, Trump told reporters Monday at the White House. Plans have yet to be finalized and "papered," but Trump said that China is on board with the agreement. 

"The biggest thing to me is the opening up," Trump told reporters Monday during an announcement regarding an executive order on drug prices in the U.S. "It would be, I think it would be fantastic for our businesses if we could go in and compete and compete with China. It would be a lot of jobs for China."…READ MORE

Trump, Xi photo illustration with china, us flags

President Donald Trump says a deal with China is a closer to finalization. (Fox News)

White House

CAUGHT IN THE MIDDLE EAST: Trump Middle East tour tests ties with Netanyahu

'PUNK': DNC vice chair slams Trump as 'punk,' 'would-be dictator' in fiery Pa. town hall

THE PRINCIPLE IS SIMPLE': President Trump takes on 'Big Pharma' by signing executive order to lower drug prices

Trump and RFK Jr. at White House

President Donald Trump, accompanied by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., left, speaks during a swearing in ceremony for Dr. Mehmet Oz as the Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator in the Oval Office at the White House on April 18. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

TRUMP TOOLS: Legal expert reveals why centuries-old law is crucial for Trump admin in immigration fight

MIDDLE EAST TRIP: Trump's 17th week back in office to focus on Middle East trip, admin leaders ironing out China trade talks

World Stage

POLITICAL PAYOFF?: Trump China tariff truce ignites stock markets – will it also pump up president's poll numbers?

LEO'S ADVICE: Pope Leo dishes advice to journalists, mentions AI challenge in first news conference

Pope Leo XIV closeup shot

Pope Leo XIV prays over members of the international media in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican on May 12, 2025.  (Domenico Stinellis)

AYATOLLAH'S SHADOW: Fourth round of US-Iran talks ends as Trump set to embark on historic Mideast tour

'FAILED EXPERIMENT': UK to tighten immigration rules over voter frustration with high immigration numbers

CONSULATE CLOSURE: Poland orders Russian consulate in Krakow closed after blaming Kremlin for 2024 arson

Capitol Hill

BALLS AND STRIKES: Senate parliamentarian: Who is the unelected official getting a say on Trump's 'big, beautiful bill?'

'ENOUGH IS ENOUGH': GOP senator unleashes bill with severe consequences for harming police

'ILLEGAL CONDUCT': GOP senators accuse Biden ATF of promoting agents who engaged in 'illegal' scheme to inflate salaries

CASH PAYMENT: Trump's $1,000 self-deportation plan draws mixed reaction from House GOP

migrants in desert, main image; right inset: closeup shot of President Trump

The number of border crossings along the southwest border in March was just over 7,000, according to the latest numbers from CBP. (Border image: Getty / Trump image: AP)

TRUMP CARD: House GOP unveils Medicaid work requirements in Trump's 'big, beautiful bill'

'FLYING GRIFT': House Democrat calls for 'immediate' ethics probe of Qatari plane gift to Trump

DEM BORDER PLAN: Dem's immigration reform plan adds Border Patrol agents, offers select migrants pathway to citizenship

Across America 

'GRAVY TRAIN IS OVER': Homeland Security subpoenas California for possible cash benefits to illegals

CAMPUS CRACKDOWN: Swing state outlaws college protest encampments amid nationwide campus crackdown on anti-Israel agitators

