'I don't love it': Trump's $1,000 self-deportation plan draws mixed reaction from House GOP

A proposal to give illegal immigrants $1,000 to self-deport is drawing a somewhat mixed reaction from Republicans in the House of Representatives.

No GOP lawmakers opposed the idea, but some had questions about its feasibility. Others, however, emphatically backed the proposal as a cost-effective and humane way to achieve the Trump administration's deportation goals.

"It’s a smart, compassionate, and cost-effective way to tackle immigration issues," Rep. Michael Rulli, R-Ohio, told Fox News Digital. "Instead of costly detentions and deportations, this plan offers financial help and safe travel for people to return home. It’s a win-win, fair to those involved and saves American taxpayers millions."

Meanwhile, Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., conceded it "will help get the [deportation] numbers up" but argued it would likely largely affect people who wanted to leave the country anyway.

SCOOP: REPUBLICANS DISCUSS DEFUNDING 'BIG ABORTION' LIKE PLANNED PARENTHOOD IN TRUMP AGENDA BILL

"We’re not gonna lose any gangbangers like that or any criminals, I think people that are trying to figure out a way to get back," Burchett said.

He added as another point, "Where will the money come from? Again, any money we spend now we’re just borrowing, so that’s a concern."

President Donald Trump's Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said earlier this week that it would soon begin giving $1,000 stipends and travel aid to illegal immigrants who self-deport.

DHS said it was far cheaper than the cost of arresting someone and detaining them while their deportations are processed – an average cost of $17,000 according to the department.

"I think it is pathetic that we’re in a position where we have to pay for people and pay for their flights and remove them and then give them money," Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, told Fox News Digital.

"But at the end of the day, everything is a calculation, at this point, on how you remove people and get sanity in our system. So I’m going to give the administration a lot of deference on that."

Roy summarized his sentiments: "I don’t love it, but I also don’t love the situation we’re in."

Reps. Mike Flood, R-Neb., and Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., both noted the argument of cost-effectiveness.

"I mean, the message it sends to me is he’s looking at every option to reduce and deport, to deport people that are here illegally, and my sense is they feel this can work, and it may be a lot cheaper in the long run if we can make it happen," Flood said.

Clyde told Fox News Digital, "If it costs less to send them home that way, I think that’s a very creative option for the president."

BROWN UNIVERSITY IN GOP CROSSHAIRS AFTER STUDENT'S DOGE-LIKE EMAIL KICKS OFF FRENZY

"I think what we’ll probably find is it costs us a whole lot more than $1,000 to go arrest them, put them in detention, and then physically deport them," Clyde said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But others, like Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz., just wanted to know that studies were being done on the plan’s potency.

"Do we have any studies on the efficiency?" he posed. "Also, how do you stop any type of scamming of the system – come across, go back, come across? It should be done by the math."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House and DHS for comment.