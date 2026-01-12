Texas sends voter rolls to DOJ to look for ineligible registrations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday said the state was sending its voter rolls to the Justice Department to check for potential ineligible registrations.

Abbott confirmed the state’s move in a post on X, writing that only American citizens can vote in the Lone Star State.

"Texas sent the Justice Department a list of the state’s registered voters last month," the post read. "We want our voter rolls to be checked for potential ineligible registrations. Only US citizens can vote in Texas."

The announcement comes after Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson in October said a cross-check of state voter records found that more than 2,700 possible illegal immigrants were registered on the voter rolls, leading to an eligibility review across the 254 counties.

Federal officials have increasingly pressed states on voter roll compliance issues in recent years, arguing that transparency around registration lists is essential to maintaining accurate records, preventing administrative errors and ensuring voters have confidence in election outcomes.

Democrats have warned that states complying with the DOJ’s request to share voter registration data may be violating federal election law.

Last week, DNC Chair Ken Martin said Democrats are prepared to take legal action should states agree to share the information with the DOJ, claiming eligible voters are being put at risk of being purged and that it opens the door to privacy concerns.

Texas is one of at least seven states that have shared its voter information with the federal government, according to the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University, which is tracking the DOJ’s effort.

In December, the DOJ filed lawsuits against six blue states: Delaware, Maryland, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington, accusing them of violating federal law by refusing to provide statewide voter registration rolls upon request.

Fox News Digital's Jasmine Baehr and Christina Shaw contributed to this report.