Fox News Politics Newsletter: Trump blasts Colombia’s Petro after alleged drug strike death

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-NYC billionaire Catsimatidis calls on Curtis Sliwa to drop NYC mayoral campaign

-Social media erupts over 'deranged' teacher mocking Charlie Kirk's death in 'No Kings' viral video

-'Goofballs' and hostages: GOP senators say Schumer's shutdown tactics destroying the Senate

Trump goes all-out against Colombia’s Petro after claims drug strike killed fisherman: What we know

Colombia’s government says a fisherman killed in a recent U.S. strike near Venezuelan waters was not a drug trafficker — directly challenging Washington’s claim that its growing Caribbean campaign is hitting "narco-terrorist" targets and pushing relations with the key non-NATO ally into a new spiral.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who aligns politically with Venezuelan ruler Nicolás Maduro, has had a combative relationship with President Donald Trump and is expected to challenge U.S. actions. Yet Washington has released only limited evidence linking the targeted vessels to drug networks, and U.S. intelligence officials have declined to say how confident they are in the assessments that led to the strikes.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has insisted the intelligence is conclusive…READ MORE.
 

Gustavo Petro

Colombia's President Gustavo Petro attends the COP16 Summit in Cali, Valle del Cauca department, Colombia, on Oct. 29, 2024.  (LUIS ACOSTA/AFP via Getty Images)

White House

DC DEMONSTRATION: In Photos: Bernie Sanders, costumed demonstrators rally against Trump at No Kings Day protest

RALLY RAGE: 'No Kings' agitator who allegedly vowed to ‘fight ICE’ with firebombs at blue city's protest arrested: report

Anti-Trump demonstrator at the No King's protest

Protesters gather in Washington DC for the No Kings Day protest on October 18th, 2025  (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

WEIGHING IN: Trump calls Jay Jones an 'animal,' says 'anybody would be put in prison for what he said'

World Stage

DRUG WAR FEUD: Colombia recalls US ambassador after Trump calls its leader 'illegal drug leader,' threatens military action

NUKES DOWN UNDER: US to expedite nuclear-powered subs to Australia that will sit near China’s doorstep

Trump meets with Albanese

President Donald Trump, left, and Anthony Albanese, Australia's prime minister, shake hands outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Oct. 20, 2025. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

NO MORE HANDOUTS: Trump doubles down on Colombia crackdown, calls Petro ‘lunatic,’ vows to end all US payments over drugs

WAR OR WARNING?: Is Trump’s ‘heat’ on Venezuela the start of a wider campaign for regime change?

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro at a news conference.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro gestures as he holds a press conference, amid rising tensions with the U.S. over the deployment of U.S. warships in the Southern Caribbean and nearby waters, which U.S. officials say aims to address threats from Latin American drug cartels, in Caracas, Venezuela, Sept. 1, 2025. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria (Reuters)

Capitol Hill

GRIDLOCK GAMBLE: Prediction markets signal government shutdown may last into mid-November

NO GLOBAL TAXES: GOP bill targets United Nations' global carbon 'tax scheme'

Chip Roy

 Rep. Chip Roy speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill on October 20, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

CAPITAL CLASH: Chip Roy says the Democratic Party is taking its 'dying breaths'

MONEY TALKS: House GOP announces $24M cash haul as government shutdown drags on

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., points to a chart at Senate Democrats' weekly press conference.

Senate Democrats, led by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., aren't ready to back down from their shutdown position yet as the fight nears its fourth week.  (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

'TAKING A STAND': Charlamagne tha God says Democrats are losing the shutdown messaging battle

Across America 

GAINING GROUND: Battle for governor in closely watched election may be headed for a photo finish

Republican Jack Ciattarelli looks at Democrat Mikie Sherrill during debate

Republican Jack Ciattarelli, left, looks on while Democrat Mikie Sherrill speaks during the final debate in the New Jersey governor's race,  on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in New Brunswick, N.J.  (Heather Khalifa/AP)

NO ONE ABOVE LAW: Letitia James up against 'by the book' prosecutor 'who means business,' former Kentucky AG Cameron says

PRIMARY WOES: ‘America First’ attorney general distances himself from McConnell — his former boss — as Kentucky race defines GOP future

Daniel Cameron campaigns in Kentucky

Daniel Cameron, former Kentucky Attorney General and U.S. Senate candidate, delivers a speech on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in Fancy Farm, Kentucky.  (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

EXODUS WARNING: Cuomo warns there will be 'nobody left' in NYC if Mamdani becomes mayor

