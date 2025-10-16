‘America First’ attorney general distances himself from McConnell — his former boss — as Kentucky race defines GOP future

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron — once a protégé of Sen. Mitch McConnell — is now running to replace him, casting himself as an unapologetic "America First" conservative unafraid to disagree with his old boss.

During his early career, Cameron served as legal counsel for McConnell, who is retiring next year after four decades in the U.S. Senate. His vacancy has triggered a competitive Republican primary as leading candidates claim to be the "America First" option for Kentucky voters.

"When it comes to Senator McConnell, I think it's important for people to know where you have disagreements on policy issues," Cameron told Fox News Digital, explaining that he disagreed with McConnell voting against President Donald Trump's cabinet picks, namely Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Cameron's disagreement with the former Senate Majority Leader tracks with the Republican Party's full embrace of Trump, which helped the party secure wins up and down the ballot in 2024.

"I thought he was wrong on his vote and that I would have voted differently from him," Cameron said. "I think that's an important thing to say, especially as you're running for office, and the people of Kentucky, whose seat this is, need to know that, and so where there are differences, I'll certainly note that."

McConnell's retirement from the U.S. Senate after more than 40 years creates an opening for Kentuckians to elect a more conservative, Trump-loyal candidate. Those vying for the party's nomination claim to be the "America First" candidate in the race.

"I have had a consistent track record of standing with President Trump," Cameron said. "When he wasn't in office, I was opposing Joe Biden's disastrous policies at the border that tried to undo a lot of the good work that President Trump had started."

During his time as attorney general and as CEO of 1792 Exchange, where he worked to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives from corporate America, Cameron said he has proved that he will stand firm for the "America First" agenda.

But when Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., spoke to Fox News Digital about his bid for McConnell's open seat, the longtime congressman claimed he is the only candidate with the "America First" record.

Barr described himself as an "America First, pro-Trump Republican member of Congress," who values limited government, free enterprise and strong national defense. Barr told Fox News Digital that he is the only candidate in the race with experience delivering on Trump's agenda.

"Daniel Cameron and Andy Barr are fully-owned subsidiaries of the McConnell Machine," Conor McGuinness, a spokesperson for Morris' campaign, said in a statement.

"The last thing Kentucky needs is another RINO career politician," the Morris campaign spokesperson added, arguing that Morris is the "America First warrior Kentuckians can trust to fight back against the establishment and the only candidate Donald Trump can trust in the U.S. Senate to deliver his America First agenda."

Meanwhile, Cameron said he entered the race for U.S. Senate for his children because he wants to ensure future generations have the opportunity to "live to the ideals of our founding, that this is a nation that's built on merit and opportunity."

"I have a track record of standing firm for the America First Agenda because it's an agenda that works for the men, women and children of Kentucky," Cameron said. "And I think President Trump knows that I will walk alongside him to ensure that the provisions of the ‘big, beautiful bill’ stand, that we secure that border, that we codify some of the things that he has done in the executive order capacity."

Cameron was the Republican nominee for Kentucky governor in 2023, losing to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, who is widely considered a potential presidential candidate in 2028.

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for the Barr campaign, Alex Bellizzi, told Fox News Digital that "Daniel Cameron is about to lose another statewide race" and has "already shown he can’t win a statewide race — even with President Trump’s backing."

Cameron was the first Black American elected to a standalone statewide office in Kentucky’s history and the first Republican to hold the office of Attorney General since 1948, according to his campaign website.