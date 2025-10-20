Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York City

NYC billionaire Catsimatidis calls on Curtis Sliwa to drop NYC mayoral campaign

John Castimatidis warns Curtis Sliwa's candidacy could help another candidate win NYC race

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
close
Curtis Sliwa says he’d join unity ticket with Eric Adams Video

Curtis Sliwa says he’d join unity ticket with Eric Adams

New York City mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa says GOP needs to embrace the youth vote to take back the mayoral race and ‘fight fire with fire’ on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Billionaire John Castimatidis, WABC Radio and Red Apple Media CEO, publicly urged Republican New York City mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa to drop out of the race.

Catsimatidis, a Republican who launched his own mayoral campaign in 2013, cited concerns "that Sliwa’s continued candidacy could split the vote and inadvertently help another candidate."

"Catsimatidis said the move is essential to consolidating support behind a ‘viable alternative’ and avoiding what he described as a potentially damaging outcome for the city if the vote remains divided," the release said. 

BILL ACKMAN JUMPS INTO NYC MAYORAL FIGHT, SAYS SLIWA MUST DROP OR ‘WE ARE TOAST'

nyc mayoral debate

Independent candidate former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, speaks during a mayoral debate with Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, center, and Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in New York City. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis, Pool)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sliwa is currently on a leave of absence from WABC Radio, where he has worked for decades, while running for NYC mayor. 

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue