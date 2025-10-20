NYC billionaire Catsimatidis calls on Curtis Sliwa to drop NYC mayoral campaign

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Billionaire John Castimatidis, WABC Radio and Red Apple Media CEO, publicly urged Republican New York City mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa to drop out of the race.

Catsimatidis, a Republican who launched his own mayoral campaign in 2013, cited concerns "that Sliwa’s continued candidacy could split the vote and inadvertently help another candidate."

"Catsimatidis said the move is essential to consolidating support behind a ‘viable alternative’ and avoiding what he described as a potentially damaging outcome for the city if the vote remains divided," the release said.

Sliwa is currently on a leave of absence from WABC Radio, where he has worked for decades, while running for NYC mayor.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.