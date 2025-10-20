Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

House Of Representatives

GOP bill targets United Nations' global carbon 'tax scheme'

The UN postponed a vote on a global carbon emissions tax after Trump admin pushback

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
close
Trump cracks jokes to the United Nations during general assembly Video

Trump cracks jokes to the United Nations during general assembly

President Donald Trump got laughs from world leaders when saying that the teleprompter operator is "in big trouble," during his Tuesday address to the United Nations General Assembly.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: A new House GOP bill would block the United Nations (U.N.) from forcing the U.S. to take up any new tax that was not explicitly levied by American taxpayers' own government.

It's expected to be introduced this week, as the world awaits a U.N. vote on a global tax on carbon emissions made via international maritime shipping. 

Member states of the UN's relevant body, the International Maritime Organization, voted late last week to postpone consideration of the global tax by a year after fierce pushback by President Donald Trump.

Pfluger's bill would ensure that the U.S. would not be subject to that tax nor any other fiscal penalties ordered by the international organization, unless ratified by the Senate.

TRUMP'S GLOBAL RESET OF TRADE RELATIONSHIPS WILL REMAIN IN THE SPOTLIGHT THIS WEEK

August Pfluger split image with the UN General Assembly

The Republican Study Committee, led by Rep. August Pfluger, is introducing a bill to block the United Nations from imposing a global tax that would affect the U.S. (Li Rui/Xinhua via Getty Images; Alex Wong/Getty Images)

It would also prohibit the U.S. government from funding any global carbon tax, as well as block voluntary contributions to the U.N. by the U.S. if such a tax was levied.

The proposal for a global maritime shipping tax on carbon emissions was championed by Brazil and the European Union, among other countries that had also been advocating for more environmentally friendly international trade.

Its chief opponents were the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, the largest and second-largest oil producers in the world, respectively.

SUPREME COURT MUST FREEZE THE CLIMATE EXTORTION OF OUR ENERGY INDUSTRY

A cargo ship full of shipping containers is seen at the port of Oakland, California.

The International Maritime Organization delayed a vote on a global carbon tax by one year.  (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Republican Study Committee (RSC) Chair August Pfluger, R-Texas, is leading the legislation, alongside RSC Energy Task Force Chair Troy Balderson, R-Ohio, and Task Force Vice Chair Randy Weber, R-Texas.

Pfluger told Fox News Digital, "This fight isn't over," despite the U.N. punting the vote.

"This legislation would kill their global carbon tax scheme permanently by depriving all U.S. funding to any U.N. agency that attempts to impose a tax on the American people and ensuring Congress has a say in all taxes, fees and penalties on American citizens or companies," he said.

trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the press on Oct. 19, 2025 aboard Air Force One. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Balderson said he was "grateful to President Trump and Secretaries Rubio, Wright and Duffy for standing up to the United Nations and forcing the International Maritime Organization to back down."

"Unelected global bureaucrats at the U.N. are trying to build another slush fund, and they expect Americans to pay for it," Weber said. "A global carbon tax wasn’t on the ballot in November 2024, and the American people sure didn’t vote for a 10% hike in costs."

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue