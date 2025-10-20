'No Kings' agitator vowed to ‘fight ICE’ with firebombs at blue city's protest: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An upstate New York man was arrested in the Big Apple after allegedly claiming he was traveling to attack federal agents on the same day thousands of people took to the streets to participate in the nationwide "No Kings" protests.

David Cox, 54, was taken into custody in Brooklyn on Saturday after he claimed to have firebombs in his vehicle and planned to "fight ICE agents" at the Manhattan protest, The New York Post reported.

Cox allegedly made the threats while speaking to a bystander at an upstate gas station on Friday night, the NYPD said.

PROTESTERS NATIONWIDE HOLD 'NO KINGS' RALLIES AMID GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

After Cox left, the bystander called local authorities to report the pair’s conversation.

The next day, as 100,000 demonstrators flooded the city’s streets for a "No Kings" rally, authorities were alerted that Cox’s vehicle had crossed into Brooklyn, and he was taken into custody without incident, according to the NYPD.

Police did not locate any firebombs or weapons inside Cox’s vehicle, The Post reported.

WATCH: 'NO KINGS' PROTESTERS AT MASSIVE NYC RALLY REVEAL MOTIVATION FOR TAKING TO THE STREETS: 'DISGUSTING'

Cox is charged with making a terroristic threat, false report of terrorism and making a threat of mass harm, police said.

The charges come after tens of thousands of protesters spoke out against President Donald Trump’s administration in the nationwide demonstrations, with attendees often clad in satirical costumes and carrying signs.

Despite the large crowds descending on the Big Apple, no protest-related arrests were made, according to the NYPD.

'NO KINGS' ORGANIZER DISCOURAGES VIOLENCE FOLLOWING COAST-TO-COAST ARRESTS

However, three people were arrested in Portland after federal authorities were forced to deploy tear gas on protesters when one rally turned violent. Additionally, 15 people were arrested at a protest outside a Broadview, Illinois, ICE facility.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital was unable to immediately locate an attorney representing Cox.