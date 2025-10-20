Expand / Collapse search
New York City

'No Kings' agitator vowed to ‘fight ICE’ with firebombs at blue city's protest: report

David Cox faces terrorism-related charges after allegedly claiming he planned to attack ICE agents in Manhattan

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
NYC 'No Kings' demonstrators compare ICE to KKK during protest chant Video

NYC 'No Kings' demonstrators compare ICE to KKK during protest chant

In scenes from the New York City "No Kings" protest Saturday, demonstrators can be heard shouting a chant that compared Immigrations and Customs Enforcement to the Ku Klux Klan. (Credit: Fox News Digital)

An upstate New York man was arrested in the Big Apple after allegedly claiming he was traveling to attack federal agents on the same day thousands of people took to the streets to participate in the nationwide "No Kings" protests. 

David Cox, 54, was taken into custody in Brooklyn on Saturday after he claimed to have firebombs in his vehicle and planned to "fight ICE agents" at the Manhattan protest, The New York Post reported.

Cox allegedly made the threats while speaking to a bystander at an upstate gas station on Friday night, the NYPD said. 

PROTESTERS NATIONWIDE HOLD 'NO KINGS' RALLIES AMID GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

"No Kings" protestors hold signs and march in New York City

David Cox was arrested on multiple terrorism-related charges after he allegedly threatened federal agents ahead of the "No Kings" protest in New York City on Oct. 18, 2025.   (Neil Constantine/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

After Cox left, the bystander called local authorities to report the pair’s conversation. 

The next day, as 100,000 demonstrators flooded the city’s streets for a "No Kings" rally, authorities were alerted that Cox’s vehicle had crossed into Brooklyn, and he was taken into custody without incident, according to the NYPD

Police did not locate any firebombs or weapons inside Cox’s vehicle, The Post reported. 

WATCH: 'NO KINGS' PROTESTERS AT MASSIVE NYC RALLY REVEAL MOTIVATION FOR TAKING TO THE STREETS: 'DISGUSTING'

"No Kings" protestors hold signs and march in New York City

Over 100,000 people gathered and marched in Manhattan for the "No Kings" protest in New York City on Oct. 18, 2025.   (Neil Constantine/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Cox is charged with making a terroristic threat, false report of terrorism and making a threat of mass harm, police said. 

The charges come after tens of thousands of protesters spoke out against President Donald Trump’s administration in the nationwide demonstrations, with attendees often clad in satirical costumes and carrying signs. 

Despite the large crowds descending on the Big Apple, no protest-related arrests were made, according to the NYPD. 

'NO KINGS' ORGANIZER DISCOURAGES VIOLENCE FOLLOWING COAST-TO-COAST ARRESTS

"No Kings" protestors hold signs and march in New York City

Police said Cox was taken into custody in Brooklyn without incident after he allegedly traveled from upstate New York to harm federal agents on the same day as the "No Kings" protest in New York City on Oct. 18, 2025.   (Neil Constantine/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

However, three people were arrested in Portland after federal authorities were forced to deploy tear gas on protesters when one rally turned violent. Additionally, 15 people were arrested at a protest outside a Broadview, Illinois, ICE facility. 

Fox News Digital was unable to immediately locate an attorney representing Cox. 

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
