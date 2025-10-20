Expand / Collapse search
House GOP announces $24M cash haul as government shutdown drags on

The NRCC brought in nearly $14 million in September alone

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
FIRST ON FOX: House Republicans' campaign arm is announcing it brought in nearly $24 million in the months of July through September this year.

More than half of that — roughly $13.95 million — came in September, as Republicans were readying for a political messaging war over federal funding.

That fight is still ongoing now, more than halfway through October. The government has been shut down for 20 days as Republicans and Democrats are still in disagreement over federal spending.

The National Republican Congressional Committee's (NRCC) $13.95 million haul represents its best September in a non-election year and a 50% increase from the previous comparable September in 2023.

THUNE SLAMS SCHUMER'S 'KINGMAKER' POLITICS, REFUSES TO 'KISS THE RING' IN SHUTDOWN TALKS

Speaker Mike Johnson and his leadership team

House Speaker Mike Johnson during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Oct. 16, 2025.  (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The NRCC is ending the third quarter with nearly $46 million cash on hand and nearly $93 million raised in 2025 alone.

In a statement sent to Fox News Digital, NRCC Chair Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., pointed out that House Republicans already voted to keep the federal government funded last month and touted the GOP base propelling his group ahead of the 2026 elections.

"House Republicans are firing on all cylinders. Our majority funded the federal government, and we’re delivering for working families and building unstoppable momentum heading into 2026," Hudson said.

"With President Trump leading the charge and voters rallying behind our conservative agenda, we’re raising record-breaking resources to hold the House and grow our majority," he said.

Richard Hudson speaks on Day 4 of the Republican National Convention

Rep. Richard Hudson, Chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), speaks on Day 4 of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, July 18, 2024. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

Republicans are battling to keep the House in next year's midterm elections, which have historically been unfavorable to the party in power. The GOP has held the House majority since 2023.

But GOP leaders have expressed confidence in their agenda and in the White House, while arguing the Democratic Party is facing a lack of cohesion and disapproval of its policies by American voters.

The NRCC outpaced its counterpart, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) in the previous quarter of 2025, raising $32.3 million compared to the DCCC's $29.1 million.

SCREAMING MATCH ERUPTS BETWEEN HAKEEM JEFFRIES, MIKE LAWLER AS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN CHAOS CONTINUES

The DCCC ended the year with more cash on hand, however, with $39.7 million compared to the NRCC's $37.6 million.

Both groups and their allies have spent much of October battling over the government shutdown in the court of public opinion.

Capitol building with falling money

The government is in a shutdown after Congress failed to reach an agreement on federal funding. (Getty Images)

Republicans are accusing Democrats of holding the federal government hostage by refusing to vote for their funding bill unless partisan healthcare demands are met.

Democrats, meanwhile, have argued that Republicans are risking the healthcare costs of millions of Americans by not including an extension of COVID-19 pandemic-era Obamacare subsidies that are set to expire this year without congressional action.

The House passed a seven-week federal funding bill largely along party lines on Sept. 19. It has been stalled in the Senate, however, where at least several Democrats are needed to hit the chamber's 60-vote threshold to break the filibuster.

