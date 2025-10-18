Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Politics

In Photos: Bernie Sanders, costumed demonstrators rally against Trump at No Kings Day protest

Sen Bernie Sanders joins thousands of protesters in Washington, DC, for the No Kings Day Rally

By Emma Woodhead Fox News
  • bernie sanders speaks at no kings
    Image 1 of 42

    Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at the No Kings Rally in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 18. (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • donald trump no kings
    Image 2 of 42

    A protester dresses as Trump protests in Washington, D.C., for the No Kings Day rally on Oct. 18, 2025. (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • no kings protester capitol building
    Image 3 of 42

    Protesters gather in Washington DC for the No Kings Day protest on October 18th, 2025 (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead) ((Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • no kings protester
    Image 4 of 42

    Protesters gather in Washington DC for the No Kings Day protest on October 18th, 2025 (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead) (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • bill nye at no kings
    Image 5 of 42

    Bill Nye speaks at the No Kings Rally in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 18. (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • no kings statue of liberty
    Image 6 of 42

    Protesters gather in Washington, D.C., for the No Kings Day protest on Oct. 18, 2025. (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • no kings united states constitution
    Image 7 of 42

    Protesters gather in Washington, D.C., for the No Kings Day protest on Oct. 18, 2025. (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • trump costume no kings
    Image 8 of 42

    A protester dresses as Trump for the No Kings Day rally on Oct. 18, 2025. (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • mexican flag at no kings parade
    Image 9 of 42

    Protesters gather in Washington, D.C., for the No Kings Day protest on October 18th, 2025 (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead) (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • no kings capitol building
    Image 10 of 42

    Protesters gather in Washington, D.C., for the No Kings Day protest on October 18th, 2025 (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead) (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • bernie sanders no kings
    Image 11 of 42

    Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks at the No Kings Rally iin Washington, D.C., on October 18th. (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead) (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • no kings enemies of the people sign
    Image 12 of 42

    Protesters gather in Washington, D.C., for the No Kings Day protest on October 18th, 2025 (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead) (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • no kings american flags
    Image 13 of 42

    Protesters gather in Washington DC for the No Kings Day protest on October 18th, 2025 (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead) (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • no kings keya chatterjee
    Image 14 of 42

    Keya Chatterjee , co-founder of Free DC, speaks at the No Kings Rally in Washington DC on October 18th. (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead) (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • metro pd at no kings
    Image 15 of 42

    Protesters gather in Washington, D.C., for the No Kings Day protest on Oct. 18, 2025. (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • no kings protester
    Image 16 of 42

    Protesters gather in Washington, D.C., for the No Kings Day protest on Oct. 18, 2025. (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • protest no kings
    Image 17 of 42

    Protesters gather in Washington DC for the No Kings Day protest on October 18th, 2025 (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead) (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • school house rock sign no kings
    Image 18 of 42

    Protesters gather in Washington DC for the No Kings Day protest on October 18th, 2025 (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead) (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • uncle sam no kings
    Image 19 of 42

    Protesters gather in Washington, D.C., for the No Kings Day protest on Oct. 18, 2025. (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • metro pd no kings
    Image 20 of 42

    Protesters gather in Washington, D.C., for the No Kings Day protest on Oct. 18, 2025. (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • mother no kings protest
    Image 21 of 42

    Protesters gather in Washington, D.C., for the No Kings Day protest on Oct. 18, 2025. (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • no kings protester
    Image 22 of 42

    Protesters gather in Washington, D.C., for the No Kings Day protest on Oct. 18, 2025. (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • no kings princess
    Image 23 of 42

    Protesters gather in Washington, D.C., for the No Kings Day protest on Oct. 18, 2025. (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • no kings dc protester
    Image 24 of 42

    Protesters gather in Washington, D.C., for the No Kings Day protest on Oct. 18, 2025. (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • handmaid no kings protest
    Image 25 of 42

    Protesters gather in Washington, D.C., for the No Kings Day protest on Oct. 18, 2025. (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • trump mask at no kings
    Image 26 of 42

    Protesters gather in Washington, D.C., for the No Kings Day protest on Oct. 18, 2025. (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • no kings policy sign
    Image 27 of 42

    Protesters gather in Washington, D.C., for the No Kings Day protest on Oct. 18, 2025. (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • no kings protester
    Image 28 of 42

    Protesters gather in Washington, D.C., for the No Kings Day protest on Oct. 18, 2025. (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • no kings rally dc
    Image 29 of 42

    Protesters gather in Washington, D.C., for the No Kings Day protest on Oct. 18, 2025. (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • no kings democracy sign
    Image 30 of 42

    Protesters gather in Washington, D.C., for the No Kings Day protest on Oct. 18, 2025. (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • jesus no kings protester
    Image 31 of 42

    A protester dresses as Jesus to protests in Washington, D.C., for the No Kings Day rally. (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • antifascist unicorns
    Image 32 of 42

    Protesters gather in Washington, D.C., for the No Kings Day protest on Oct. 18, 2025. (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • no kings sign
    Image 33 of 42

    Protesters gather in Washington, D.C., for the No Kings Day protest on Oct. 18, 2025. (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • afeni evans speaks at no kings
    Image 34 of 42

    Activist Afeni Evans speaks at the No Kings Rally in Washington, D.C. (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • senator chris murphy at no kings
    Image 35 of 42

    Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn, speaks at the No Kings Rally in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 18. (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • bernie sanders and supports at no kings
    Image 36 of 42

    Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at the No Kings Rally in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 18. (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • No kings protester
    Image 37 of 42

    Protesters gather in Washington, D.C., for the No Kings Day protest on Oct. 18, 2025. (Credit: Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • trump marie antoinette no kings
    Image 38 of 42

    Protesters gather in Washington, D.C., for the No Kings Day protest on Oct. 18, 2025. (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • cat suit protester at no kings
    Image 39 of 42

    Protesters gather in Washington, D.C., for the No Kings Day protest on Oct. 18, 2025. (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • ezra levin no kings
    Image 40 of 42

    Ezra Levin, co-founder of Indivisible, speaks at the No Kings Rally in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 18.  (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • protester with a keffiyeh
    Image 41 of 42

    Protesters gather in Washington, D.C., for the No Kings Day protest on Oct. 18, 2025. (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • Mehdi hasan speaks at the No Kings Rally
    Image 42 of 42

    Mehdi Hasan, journalist and Zeteo founder, speaks at the No Kings Rally in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 18.  (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Emma Woodhead is an Associate Producer for Fox News. 

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue