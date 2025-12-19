Fox News Politics Newsletter: Trump admin targets Maduro’s inner circle, family

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

-US judge dismisses Trump-linked lawsuit against Justice Roberts, in a blow to Trump allies

-Conservative groups declare 2025 a tipping point on ‘climate hysteria’ as Trump unleashes energy agenda

-Schumer accuses Trump admin of Epstein files 'cover-up' amid document dispute

Trump administration targets Maduro’s inner circle, family in major narco-state crackdown

The Treasury Department announced new sanctions Friday that target seven family members and associates tied to Nicolás Maduro’s regime, which the Trump administration continues to put in its crosshairs.

The action , carried out by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), seeks to address corruption and deceptive practices involving the Venezuelan state.

"Today, Treasury sanctioned individuals who are propping up Nicolás Maduro’s rogue narco-state. We will not allow Venezuela to continue flooding our nation with deadly drugs," Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said…READ MORE.

White House

ELITE UNDER SIEGE: Trump administration appeals ruling restoring $2.7B in federal funding to Harvard

COLOR CODING: Law group asks Trump admin to get rid of race in CDC tool used by local officials to steer funds based on DEI

LEGACY REWRITTEN: Trump's name added to Kennedy Center following unanimous board vote to rename historic building

'UNCONSTITUTIONAL': Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's pregnant daughter rips 'unconstitutional' TSA after 'invasive pat-down'

MAGA MOVE: 2028 power move: Turning Point's Erika Kirk throws support behind JD Vance as MAGA ‘heir apparent’

World Stage

'INTOLERABLE': Rubio identifies 'single most serious threat' to the US from the Western Hemisphere

ENEMY WITHIN: Deadly attack on US troops tests Trump’s counter-ISIS strategy and reliance on Syria’s new leader

Capitol Hill

NAMES OR NOTHING: Massie sets litmus test for DOJ's Epstein disclosures as deadline slips

BIG TECH LEASH: Graham leads bipartisan demand for tech reform vote to 'bring social media companies to heel'

TRUST BUT VERIFY: 134 House Republicans demand 'assurances' as US eases Syria sanctions

NO REGRETS HERE: Ilhan Omar defends MEALS Act despite ties to massive Minnesota fraud scheme

DEMS SAY NO: Democrats' last-minute move to block GOP funding plan sends lawmakers home early

Across America

PEOPLE HAVE SPOKEN: ICE is nice: AMfest attendees overwhelmingly call for DHS to target their hometowns as Dems spurn agents

FREEDOM VOW: Ex-Hamas hostage freed after 505 days in Gaza tunnels warns 'evil is spreading' across the world