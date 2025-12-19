Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Politics Newsletter: Trump admin targets Maduro’s inner circle, family

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Here's what's happening…

-US judge dismisses Trump-linked lawsuit against Justice Roberts, in a blow to Trump allies

-Conservative groups declare 2025 a tipping point on ‘climate hysteria’ as Trump unleashes energy agenda

-Schumer accuses Trump admin of Epstein files 'cover-up' amid document dispute

Trump administration targets Maduro’s inner circle, family in major narco-state crackdown

The Treasury Department announced new sanctions Friday that target seven family members and associates tied to Nicolás Maduro’s regime, which the Trump administration continues to put in its crosshairs.

The action, carried out by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), seeks to address corruption and deceptive practices involving the Venezuelan state.

"Today, Treasury sanctioned individuals who are propping up Nicolás Maduro’s rogue narco-state. We will not allow Venezuela to continue flooding our nation with deadly drugs," Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said…READ MORE.

Split image of Scott Bessent and Maduro

Split image of Scott Bessent and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. (John Lamparski and Juan Barreto/AFP via Getty Images )

White House

ELITE UNDER SIEGE: Trump administration appeals ruling restoring $2.7B in federal funding to Harvard

COLOR CODING: Law group asks Trump admin to get rid of race in CDC tool used by local officials to steer funds based on DEI

Construction on the Kennedy Center in Washington DC

Workers install Donald J. Trump above the current signage on the Kennedy Center on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo)

LEGACY REWRITTEN: Trump's name added to Kennedy Center following unanimous board vote to rename historic building

'UNCONSTITUTIONAL': Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's pregnant daughter rips 'unconstitutional' TSA after 'invasive pat-down'

MAGA MOVE: 2028 power move: Turning Point's Erika Kirk throws support behind JD Vance as MAGA ‘heir apparent’

vance and erika kirk at ole miss event

Vice President JD Vance greets Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow, during a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi. (JONATHAN ERNST/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

World Stage

'INTOLERABLE': Rubio identifies 'single most serious threat' to the US from the Western Hemisphere

U.S. soldier in Syria

A U.S. soldier takes part in a joint patrol with Turkish troops in the Syrian village of al-Hashisha on the outskirts of Tal Abyad town along the border with Turkish troops, on Sept. 8, 2019. (DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

ENEMY WITHIN: Deadly attack on US troops tests Trump’s counter-ISIS strategy and reliance on Syria’s new leader

Capitol Hill

NAMES OR NOTHING: Massie sets litmus test for DOJ's Epstein disclosures as deadline slips

Rep. Thomas Massie

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., leaves a meeting of the House Republican Conference in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. ((Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

BIG TECH LEASH: Graham leads bipartisan demand for tech reform vote to 'bring social media companies to heel'

TRUST BUT VERIFY: 134 House Republicans demand 'assurances' as US eases Syria sanctions

Rep. Ilhan Omar

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said she has no "absolutely" no regrets about the 2020 MEALS Act because "it did help feed kids." (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

NO REGRETS HERE: Ilhan Omar defends MEALS Act despite ties to massive Minnesota fraud scheme

DEMS SAY NO: Democrats' last-minute move to block GOP funding plan sends lawmakers home early

Across America 

PEOPLE HAVE SPOKEN: ICE is nice: AMfest attendees overwhelmingly call for DHS to target their hometowns as Dems spurn agents

Omer Shem Tov speaking at AmFest

Omer Shem Tov spoke to AmFest on Dec. 19 after 505 days in Hamas captivity.  (Fox News Digital )

FREEDOM VOW: Ex-Hamas hostage freed after 505 days in Gaza tunnels warns 'evil is spreading' across the world

Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

