Venezuelan Political Crisis

Trump administration targets Maduro's inner circle, family in major narco-state crackdown

Secretary Bessent announces targeting of family networks tied to Venezuelan regime

Jasmine Baehr
Trump labels Maduro regime a foreign terrorist organization Video

Trump labels Maduro regime a foreign terrorist organization

Fox News senior correspondent Rich Edson joins ‘Fox & Friends’ with details on President Donald Trump’s upcoming national address and his move to designate Nicolás Maduro's regime a foreign terrorist organization.

The Treasury Department announced new sanctions Friday that target seven family members and associates tied to Nicolás Maduro’s regime, which the Trump administration continues to put in its crosshairs.

The action, carried out by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), seeks to address corruption and deceptive practices involving the Venezuelan state.

"Today, Treasury sanctioned individuals who are propping up Nicolás Maduro’s rogue narco-state. We will not allow Venezuela to continue flooding our nation with deadly drugs," Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said. 

"Maduro and his criminal accomplices threaten our hemisphere’s peace and stability. The Trump Administration will continue targeting the networks that prop up his illegitimate dictatorship."

CAN MADURO SURVIVE AS TRUMP'S OIL PRESSURE CAMPAIGN HITS HIS REGIME’S WEAK SPOT?

Split image of Scott Bessent and Maduro

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced sanctions Friday against the associates and inner circle of Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro described as "criminal accomplices." (Getty Images)

This builds on sanctions issued earlier this month, with the Treasury now targeting family networks, not just individuals. The Treasury release names the familial networks of Carlos Erik Malpica Flores (Malpica Flores) and Ramon Carretero Napolitano (Ramon Carretero).

The named and sanctioned individuals in the Treasury release include Eloisa Flores de Malpica, Malpica Flores’ mother and the sister of Cilia Flores; Carlos Evelio Malpica Torrealba, his father; Iriamni Malpica Flores, his sister; Damaris del Carmen Hurtado Perez, his wife; and Erica Patricia Malpica Hurtado, his adult daughter.

According to the Treasury Department, sanctions are not meant to punish indefinitely, and OFAC provides a formal process for petitioning removal.

