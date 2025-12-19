Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's pregnant daughter rips 'unconstitutional' TSA after 'invasive pat-down'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Evita Duffy-Alfonso, a daughter of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, called for the abolition of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) on Thursday, asserting that she had been treated poorly by agents and endured an "absurdly invasive pat-down."

"TSA = unreasonable, warrantless searches of passengers and their property. That means it violates the Fourth Amendment and is therefore unconstitutional. Pls abolish," she wrote in a post on X, tagging President Donald Trump and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem.

In another post, she explained her negative experience.

"I nearly missed my flight this morning after the TSA made me wait 15 minutes for a pat-down because I’m pregnant and didn’t feel like getting radiation exposure from their body scanner. The agents were passive-aggressive, rude, and tried to pressure me and another pregnant woman into just walking through the scanner because it’s ‘safe.’ After finally getting the absurdly invasive pat-down, I barely made my flight. All this for an unconstitutional agency that isn’t even good at its job," Duffy-Alfonso wrote in a post on X.

"Perhaps things would have gone more smoothly if I’d handed over my biometric data to a random private company (CLEAR). Then I could enjoy the special privilege of waiting in a shorter line to be treated like a terrorist in my own country. Is this freedom? Travel, brought to you by George Orwell — and the privilege of convenience based solely on your willingness to surrender biometric data and submit to radiation exposure? The ‘golden age of transportation’ cannot begin until the TSA is gone," she added.

In a statement provided to Fox News Digital, the TSA noted, "We are aware of the incident in question. TSA takes complaints about airport security screening procedures seriously and investigates complaints thoroughly to ensure the correct procedures are applied."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Transportation for comment.

Duffy-Alfonso noted in another post that the TSA falls "under DHS," which is lead by Noem, but asserted that if the TSA were under her father's purview, "he’d radically limit it and lobby Congress to abolish it."

"To be clear, I am 100% behind all that @POTUS & @DHS has done to keep out terrorists and illegals, especially at the border. In fact, President Trump & @Sec_Noem aren’t getting enough credit for achieving zero illegal border crossings and stopping deranged terrorists from coming into the U.S.," Duffy-Alfonso wrote in another post on X.

"But there needs to be more common sense around how we treat Americans exercising their right to travel. And I hope TSA works on improving their treatment of expectant mothers who don’t want to go through body scanners to protect their unborn children. We can do both," she added.

Her husband, Michael Alfonso, is running for U.S. Congress in Wisconsin.

Duffy-Alfonso's mother, Rachel Campos-Duffy, is "FOX & Friends Weekend" co-host.