Fox News Politics Newsletter: Trump admin 're-examining' all Afghans imported after DC shooting

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

By Fox News Staff
Here's what's happening…

-Trump, Speaker Johnson, AOC, blitz campaign trail on eve of crucial congressional showdown

-Trump hit with setback as court rules Alina Habba unlawfully served as top federal prosecutor in New Jersey

-Freedom Caucus joins progressives in rare bipartisan push targeting 'insane' federal laws

Trump admin 'actively re-examining all of the Afghans imported into the country' following DC shooting

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday that the Trump administration is "actively re-examining" all the Afghan nationals who entered the United States during former President Joe Biden's administration.

"Any individual who threatens our national security or our citizenry will be subject to removal," Leavitt told reporters during a White House press briefing. "President Trump has already permanently paused the migration of foreign nationals from Third World countries that pose a very high risk to the United States. For too long, past American presidents supported self-destruction, self-destructive immigration policies that allowed foreigners who outright hate our country and have no interest in assimilating into our culture."

The announcement comes after the death of 20-year-old National Guardsman Sarah Beckstrom, who was allegedly shot in the nation's capital last week by Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national…READ MORE.
 

National Guard members in Washington, DC

National Guard members patrol in Washington, Nov. 27, 2025.  (Alex Wroblewski/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

White House

NEXT IN LINE: Trump says he has decided on next Fed chair as affordability crisis looms

Karoline Leavitt addresses reporters from the White House podium.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a briefing in Washington on Dec. 1, 2025. (Evan Vucci/AP)

MEDICAL UPDATE: Trump MRI results drop as White House confronts mounting questions over president’s health

FRANKLIN ATTACKS: War Sec. Pete Hegseth shares meme of children's book character firing on narco terrorist drug boat

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth

Pete Hegseth, US secretary of defense, during a meeting with President Donald Trump and Karol Nawrocki, Poland's president, not pictured, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. (Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

A NATURAL NO: Trump says he would ‘absolutely’ revoke citizenship from naturalized criminals — if he has the authority

World Stage

MADURO ON NOTICE: Venezuela White House meeting kicks off Trump’s high-stakes week as Cabinet huddle looms

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (2nd R) waves next to First Lady Cilia Flores, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez (

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro waves next to First Lady Cilia Flores, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez and the president of the National Assembly Jorge Rodriguez on arrival at the Capitolio -house of the National Assembly- for the presidential inauguration. (FEDERICO PARRA/AFP via Getty Images))

'VERY SATISFIED': Trump declares importance of not derailing 'Syria's evolution into a prosperous State'

Capitol Hill

PICK A SIDE: GOP senator moves to end dual citizenship, says Americans must choose

US narco-strike and Rep. Mike Rogers

Lawmakers launch a probe into reports that War Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered commanders to have survivors of narco-strikes killed.  (Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters:Department of War via X)

UNDER FIRE: Lawmakers skeptical of alleged Hegseth kill orders in Venezuela — but issue stark warning

Across America 

BULLY PULPIT: Trump forces Indiana GOP into redistricting reversal in race to draw new MAGA map

HERO FIGHTS ON: WV gov gives update on wounded Guardsman, talks future of DC mission as general says troops are grieving

People embrace during vigil for National Guard shooting victim

People gather on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, for a vigil in Webster Springs, W. Va., in honor of National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom, one of two National Guard members who were shot in Washington, D.C., this week. (Kathleen Batten/AP)

MINNESOTA MESS: Minnesota state government employees say they wrote to Kamala Harris, DNC, 'warning' about Walz as VP pick

'I'M RUNNING': Democratic DC councilmember Janeese Lewis George mounts mayoral bid to succeed Bowser

D.C. Councilmember Janeese Lewis George

Ward 4 Councilmember Janeese Lewis-George speaks during the "Rally for Childcare" event aimed at restoring funding for childcare organized by childcare providers and parents at Freedom Plaza on May 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images for SPACEs in Action)

GUILTY NO MORE: Minnesota judge under fire for tossing $7.2M taxpayer-fraud conviction tied to alleged ‘lavish lifestyle’

Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

