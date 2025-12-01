Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota

Minnesota state government employees say they wrote to Kamala Harris, DNC, 'warning' about Walz as VP pick

Employees claim they shared concerns about Walz and his alleged 'incompetence, fraud scandals and retaliation'

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
Gov Tim Walz fires back at Trump as he's pressed on 'responsibility' for fraud in Minnesota Video

Gov Tim Walz fires back at Trump as he's pressed on 'responsibility' for fraud in Minnesota

Tim Walz took aim at Donald Trump's criticisms of the Somali community when pressed on whether he took responsibility for failing to stop fraud in Minnesota, as several within the community were charged in connection with a fraud scheme. 

A group of Minnesota state government employees said they wrote to former Vice President Kamala Harris and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) multiple times "warning them" about Gov. Tim Walz and what they described as his "incompetence, fraud scandals and retaliation."

"We tried our best to keep the public informed as our tweets are public. Maybe Kamala Harris turned a blind eye to fraud like her running mate?," the Minnesota Department of Human Service Employees account — which says it represents more than 480 current staff members at the Minnesota Department of Human Services — posted on X.

"Over the years, our messages have not changed. We need fraud to stop in Minnesota and good governance to be restored," it added.

Neither the DNC nor Harris’ team immediately responded to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.

TIM WALZ FIRES BACK AT TRUMP ACCUSATION OF 'INCOMPETENCE,' DODGES ON RESPONSIBILITY FOR FRAUD IN MINNESOTA

Minnesota governor speaks with local reporters during an in-office media interview.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz sits for an interview with Star Tribune journalists in his office at the State Capitol in St. Paul on Dec. 12, 2024. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The former vice president chose Walz, a two-term Minnesota governor and former U.S. congressman, as her running mate in August 2024. 

A post from the group on X in September 2024 replied directly to Harris’ account, explaining that Walz has "caused incredible harm to our state & agencies, [and] retaliated against whistleblowers against fraud."

Minnesota is currently at the center of a widening fraud scandal as federal prosecutors continue to unravel scandals, including one of the nation’s largest COVID-era fraud cases.

MINNESOTA GOVERNMENT WORKERS BLAME WALZ FOR 'MASSIVE FRAUD' AMID ALLEGATIONS AGAINST SOMALI COMMUNITY

The Justice Department announced new charges last week against the 78th defendant in the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme, which prosecutors say involved more than $300 million in stolen funds from a federally-funded child nutrition program and has already resulted in over 50 convictions. Many of the individuals charged come from Minnesota’s Somali community.

A federal prosecutor announces major fraud charges during a news conference about misuse of pandemic meal funds.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announces a major COVID-related fraud case in Minneapolis on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, detailing charges against the director of Feeding Our Future and 46 others in what prosecutors call a massive scheme to steal more than $250 million meant to feed children during the pandemic. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

The New York Times reported that what initially appeared to many Minnesotans as an isolated case of pandemic-era fraud has broadened into a much wider concern for state and federal officials.

TRUMP RIPS FORMER VP CANDIDATE ON IMMIGRATION: ‘TIM WALZ DOES NOTHING, THROUGH FEAR, INCOMPETENCE, OR BOTH’

The Times reported that over the past five years, according to law enforcement authorities, several fraud schemes proliferated in parts of Minnesota’s Somali community. A number of individuals allegedly created companies that billed state agencies for millions of dollars’ worth of social services that were never delivered.

A woman accused of attempting to bribe a juror leaves a federal courthouse alongside her attorney after entering a plea.

Ladan Ali and her attorney, Eric Newmark, leave the Diana E. Murphy U.S. Courthouse after she pleaded guilty on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Minneapolis. Ali was charged with offering a $120,000 cash bribe to a juror in the Feeding Our Future trial. (Alex Kormann/Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

State Rep. Marion Rarick, R-Minn., told Fox News Digital that she has been looking into the fraud in her state since she was asked to serve on the Fraud Prevention and State Agency Oversight Committee in January. She said she reached out to the whistleblowers behind the Minnesota Department of Human Service Employees account earlier this year to ask if they would speak to the newly-formed fraud prevention committee. 

"They agreed," Rarick said, adding that she has been communicating with them ever since, including an in-person meeting.

State Rep. Kristin Robbins, R-Minn., also praised the group, saying on X that the whistleblowers are "heroes." 

"We have been meeting with them for months and they are trying to clean up state gov’t after @Tim_Walz [‘s] utter failure to hold his agencies accountable," she said.

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.

