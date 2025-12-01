Minnesota state government employees say they wrote to Kamala Harris, DNC, 'warning' about Walz as VP pick

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A group of Minnesota state government employees said they wrote to former Vice President Kamala Harris and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) multiple times "warning them" about Gov. Tim Walz and what they described as his "incompetence, fraud scandals and retaliation."

"We tried our best to keep the public informed as our tweets are public. Maybe Kamala Harris turned a blind eye to fraud like her running mate?," the Minnesota Department of Human Service Employees account — which says it represents more than 480 current staff members at the Minnesota Department of Human Services — posted on X.

"Over the years, our messages have not changed. We need fraud to stop in Minnesota and good governance to be restored," it added.

Neither the DNC nor Harris’ team immediately responded to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.

TIM WALZ FIRES BACK AT TRUMP ACCUSATION OF 'INCOMPETENCE,' DODGES ON RESPONSIBILITY FOR FRAUD IN MINNESOTA

The former vice president chose Walz, a two-term Minnesota governor and former U.S. congressman, as her running mate in August 2024.

A post from the group on X in September 2024 replied directly to Harris’ account, explaining that Walz has "caused incredible harm to our state & agencies, [and] retaliated against whistleblowers against fraud."

Minnesota is currently at the center of a widening fraud scandal as federal prosecutors continue to unravel scandals, including one of the nation’s largest COVID-era fraud cases.

MINNESOTA GOVERNMENT WORKERS BLAME WALZ FOR 'MASSIVE FRAUD' AMID ALLEGATIONS AGAINST SOMALI COMMUNITY

The Justice Department announced new charges last week against the 78th defendant in the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme, which prosecutors say involved more than $300 million in stolen funds from a federally-funded child nutrition program and has already resulted in over 50 convictions. Many of the individuals charged come from Minnesota’s Somali community.

The New York Times reported that what initially appeared to many Minnesotans as an isolated case of pandemic-era fraud has broadened into a much wider concern for state and federal officials.

TRUMP RIPS FORMER VP CANDIDATE ON IMMIGRATION: ‘TIM WALZ DOES NOTHING, THROUGH FEAR, INCOMPETENCE, OR BOTH’

The Times reported that over the past five years, according to law enforcement authorities, several fraud schemes proliferated in parts of Minnesota’s Somali community. A number of individuals allegedly created companies that billed state agencies for millions of dollars’ worth of social services that were never delivered.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

State Rep. Marion Rarick, R-Minn., told Fox News Digital that she has been looking into the fraud in her state since she was asked to serve on the Fraud Prevention and State Agency Oversight Committee in January. She said she reached out to the whistleblowers behind the Minnesota Department of Human Service Employees account earlier this year to ask if they would speak to the newly-formed fraud prevention committee.

"They agreed," Rarick said, adding that she has been communicating with them ever since, including an in-person meeting.

State Rep. Kristin Robbins, R-Minn., also praised the group, saying on X that the whistleblowers are "heroes."

"We have been meeting with them for months and they are trying to clean up state gov’t after @Tim_Walz [‘s] utter failure to hold his agencies accountable," she said.