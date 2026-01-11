Somali Maine city councilor resigns days after taking office after felony charge, residency questions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Somali man elected city councilor in Maine has resigned days after taking office following his indictment on a felony charge and an investigation over his residency in the district he served, according to local reports.

Iman Osman, who served as a city councilor in Lewiston, wrote in a resignation letter sent to Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline and City Council President David Chittim that he did not come to the decision lightly, WMTW-TV reported.

"For the betterment of our community and in the best interest of our city, I believe it is time for me to step aside," Osman wrote in the letter. "I hope my resignation serves as a call to action for those who remain — an opportunity to reflect on the values of respect, inclusivity and kindness that should guide our public service."

Osman’s resignation comes after a grand jury indicted him on Dec. 1 on charges stemming from the alleged theft of two firearms between Nov. 15, 2023, and Oct. 11, 2024, according to the outlet.

Osman pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Lewiston District Court on Tuesday, Maine Public reported.

Osman also faced scrutiny over his residence, which was listed in the indictment as an address that has been condemned since October 2024, according to the reports.

On Monday, the Lewiston City Council voted 6-1 for Osman to be investigated over his residency. Osman was the sole vote against the investigation.

Osman claimed in his letter that he faced "racist opposition" during his city council campaign and was bombarded with "vicious personal attacks" while serving in office.

Osman's attorney Kiernan Majerus-Collins told WMTW that he believes the national rhetoric about the Somali community sparked an increase in the backlash against Osman.

"The fact that the Trump administration is targeting Somali and Somali Americans across the country, absolutely played a role in ginning up the kind of hatred and threats of violence that ultimately forced him to conclude that he could no longer serve in public office at this time," he said.