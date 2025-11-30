Trump says he would ‘absolutely’ revoke citizenship from naturalized criminals — if he has the authority

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump on Sunday said his administration’s halt on asylum processing in the wake of the deadly National Guard shooting earlier this week could last "a long time," and floated the possibility of revoking citizenship from some naturalized immigrants with criminal histories.

While the administration has framed the asylum freeze as an emergency response to Wednesday’s shooting, the president’s comments to reporters aboard Air Force One suggest the restrictions could evolve into a longer-term approach.

President Trump tied the pause to a more robust stance toward 19 countries he derided as "crime-ridden" and vowed that he would "absolutely" de-naturalize immigrants convicted of crimes — if it is within his presidential authority.

"We have enough problems. We don’t want those people," Trump said, adding that there was no time limit on the moratorium.

"We have criminals that came into our country and they were naturalized," Trump said, vowing that, "If I have the power to do it – I’m not sure that I do, but if I do – I would de-naturalize. Absolutely."

Trump clarified his recent use of the term "reverse migration," saying it means removing people already inside the U.S.

"Get people out that are in our country – get them out of here," Trump said.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national, is charged with shooting two West Virginia National Guard members just blocks from the White House on Wednesday.

U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, 20, was killed, while her colleague, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, remains in critical condition. Both Guard members had been deployed to D.C. as part of Trump's crime-fighting mission that federalized D.C. police. Trump said he has invited both Guard members' family members to the White House.

"I said, 'When you're ready, because that's a tough thing, come to the White House. We're going to honor Sarah," Trump told reporters. "And 'likewise with Andrew, recover or not."

Lakanwal faces one count of first-degree murder and two counts of assault with intent to kill while armed in the shooting, charges that prompted the Trump administration to halt all asylum decisions and pause issuing visas for people traveling on Afghan passports.