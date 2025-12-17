Fox News Politics Newsletter: Senate sends $901B defense bill to Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

-Jack Smith denies politics played any role in Trump prosecutions at House hearing

-Four Republicans buck Mike Johnson to join Hakeem Jeffries' Obamacare push

-EXCLUSIVE: First look at ‘MELANIA’ film

Senate sends $901B defense bill to Trump after clashes over boat strike, DC airspace

The Senate sent a colossal defense package to President Donald Trump’s desk on Wednesday, checking off one of the last remaining items of the year in the process.

Lawmakers banded together to pass the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a roughly $901 billion package crammed to the brim with defense policy that unlocks funding for several of the Trump administration’s national defense priorities.

The measure passed through the upper chamber on a 77-20 bipartisan vote. It’s a perennial legislative exercise lawmakers undertake, and one that normally comes and goes with little fuss, given that Congress typically bookends the year with it…READ MORE.

White House

LAWYERS IN TROUBLE: Firm behind climate lawsuits faces DOJ referral after court finds misconduct ‘bordering on criminal’

BABY BOOST: Billionaire investor Ray Dalio backs Trump admin investment accounts for kids, joining Michael Dell

SILENT TREATMENT: Trump stays on sidelines as GOP falters in push to unite on healthcare plan

VICTORY LAP: Trump to tout accomplishments since taking office in primetime address

MAJORITY MATH: Trump's push to 'knock out' filibuster gains new GOP traction as funding deadline nears

World Stage

'HEED OUR WARNINGS': Israel's Netanyahu demands Western governments act to battle antisemitism: 'Heed our warnings'

UNEASE DEEPENS: Wave of terror plots across the globe raise alarms over the West’s growing vulnerability

Capitol Hill

OBAMA WALLET TRAP: WATCH: Doctor-lawmaker blames Obamacare for driving health costs higher

WHAT ARE THEY HIDING: Senate Republicans block Schiff's push for controversial Caribbean strike footage release

ENDANGERED SPECIES: House Republican who voted to impeach Trump in 2021 won't seek re-election

'OH, HELL NO': AOC dismisses boat strike briefing as 'a joke'

Across America

'LANDMARK ACTION': Maryland to study slavery reparations after lawmakers override Dem governor's veto

'HONEST ANSWER': Air traffic control towers will 'never' reach full staffing levels under current system, FAA chief says

'I'M BLUE COLLAR': Blue-collar businessman jumps into race to replace MTG, casting himself as the opposite of the GOP firebrand

KAMALA DODGING: Harris sidesteps 2028 question after report saying she's 'stepping toward' run

CRACKDOWN ESCALATES: Border Patrol commander returns to Chicago as agents deploy pepper balls in immigrant neighborhood