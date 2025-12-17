Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Senate

Senate sends $901B defense bill to Trump after clashes over boat strike, DC airspace

NDAA includes Ukrainian assistance guarantees and repeals Gulf War, Iraq War military authorizations

By Alex Miller Fox News
close
Video of September strike on alleged drug boats will not be released to the public Video

Video of September strike on alleged drug boats will not be released to the public

Fox News senior foreign policy correspondent and anchor Gillian Turner reports on news that footage of the September strike on alleged drug boats will be restricted on 'Special Report.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Senate sent a colossal defense package to President Donald Trump’s desk on Wednesday, checking off one of the last remaining items of the year in the process.

Lawmakers banded together to pass the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a roughly $901 billion package crammed to the brim with defense policy that unlocks funding for several of the Trump administration’s national defense priorities.

The measure passed through the upper chamber on a 77-20 bipartisan vote. It’s a perennial legislative exercise lawmakers undertake, and one that normally comes and goes with little fuss, given that Congress typically bookends the year with it.

SENATE ADVANCES $901B DEFENSE BILL AS CONGRESS RACES INTO YEAR-END LEGISLATIVE SPRINT

Donald trump in the oval office

President Donald Trump during a Mexican Border Defense medal presentation in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Dec. 15, 2025. (Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

But this year, the NDAA hit some snags in the House that threatened its survival. And while the drama was not as fiery in the Senate, there were still lingering issues with certain provisions that gave lawmakers heartburn.

Bipartisan frustration erupted over a provision that would roll back some safety standards in the Washington, D.C., airspace. It comes on the heels of the collision between a Black Hawk helicopter and passenger jet near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport earlier this year that killed 67 people.

Senate Commerce Committee Chair Ted Cruz, R-Texas, sought an amendment to the package that would have stripped the provision and instead included his ROTOR Act that would mandate technology in aircraft to boost awareness of air traffic.

CONGRESS UNVEILS $900B DEFENSE BILL TARGETING CHINA WITH TECH BANS, INVESTMENT CRACKDOWN, US TROOP PAY RAISE

Ted Cruz gets on elevator

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, talks with reporters after Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., attended a Republican senate luncheon in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Nov. 1, 2023. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, also appears. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

But any amendment to the package would have sent it back to the House. Cruz instead plans to tack on his legislation to spending bills down the line.

"I’m seeking a vote on the ROTOR Act as part of any appropriations measure before the current continuing resolution expires at the end of next month," Cruz said.

Other provisions, like a requirement for the Pentagon to release the unedited footage of boat strikes in the Caribbean in exchange for fully funding the Department of War’s travel fund, raised eyebrows but didn’t slow down the package’s success.

That provision comes as lawmakers demand more transparency in the Trump administration’s strikes against alleged drug boats, and in particular, as they seek the release of the footage from a Sept. 2 double-strike on a vessel.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE SAYS SHE WILL VOTE 'NO' ON PROPOSED NDAA, BLASTS FOREIGN AID SPENDING

Sen. Schumer

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Dec. 11, 2025.  (Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefed all senators on the strikes this week. Senate Republicans left largely satisfied, while Senate Democrats charged that Hegseth wouldn’t show the unedited footage to every lawmaker in the upper chamber.

"He refused," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said. "The administration came to this briefing empty-handed. That's the major question that we face, and if they can't be transparent on this, how can you trust their transparency on all the other issues swirling about in the Caribbean."

Still, the package is filled with several provisions that both sides agree to, including guarantees for Ukrainian assistance, and repeals of the 1991 and 2002 authorizations of use of military force (AUMFs) for the Gulf War and Iraq War, respectively, among several others.

With the NDAA now headed for Trump’s signature, the Senate still has more on its agenda before fleeing Washington until the new year.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Senate Republicans want to ram through nearly 100 of Trump’s nominees, and both sides are eyeing a five-bill spending package that could alleviate some concerns heading into the looming Jan. 30 deadline to fund the government.

"This defense authorization act, although it doesn't have as much in there for defense as a lot of us would like, is a step in the right direction," Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said. "And I think the defense appropriations bill, which hopefully we'll vote on later this week, is another example of the investment that we need to be making, to ensure that in a dangerous world, we are prepared to defend America and American interests."

Alex Miller is a writer for Fox News Digital covering the U.S. Senate.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue