AOC dismisses boat strike briefing as 'a joke'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was not satisfied by the classified briefing lawmakers received on Tuesday regarding the Trump administration's boat strikes.

"Oh, hell no. That was a joke," she told Migrant Insider editor Pablo Manríquez.

MeidasTouch Network senior digital editor Acyn Torabi shared video on X showing the congresswoman respond to questions from Manríquez outside the Capitol after leaving the briefing.

"There was not a single piece of intelligence that was shared that even rises to the level of any other briefing that we've seen on Ukraine, China, anything," Ocasio-Cortez said, adding that it "was not a serious intelligence briefing. This was a communication of opinion."

PENTAGON WON'T RELEASE ‘TOP SECRET, FULL, UNEDITED’ VIDEO OF SEPTEMBER DRUG BOAT STRIKE, HEGSETH SAYS

She said if President Donald Trump's "administration wants to go to war… they need to go get it from Congress. And if Republicans want to defend this argument that cocaine is a weapon, they can go vote on that. But… this is just conjecture at this point."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.

TRUMP DECLARES ‘VENEZUELAN REGIME’ A FOREIGN TERRORIST ORGANIZATION, ORDERS OIL TANKER BLOCKADE

The administration's policy of blowing up vessels of alleged narcoterrorists trafficking drugs has been controversial.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth were involved in providing briefings to Senate and House members on Tuesday.

AOC'S LUXURY SPENDING BINGE IN PUERTO RICO REIGNITES QUESTIONS ABOUT ‘SOCIALIST’ BRAND: ‘PEAK HYPOCRISY’

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said during a Tuesday appearance on the Fox News Channel that his takeaways from the briefing included that the strikes "are legal" and "effective," that they are based on "exquisitely good" intelligence, and that "checks and balances" are in place to ensure "innocent people who just happen to be in a boat are not hurt."