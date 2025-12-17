Jack Smith denies politics played any role in Trump prosecutions during House hearing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former special counsel Jack Smith told House lawmakers during a closed-door deposition Wednesday that politics played no role in his investigations and prosecutions of President Donald Trump, directly countering accusations leveled at him by Republicans.

Smith, speaking to House Judiciary Committee members on Capitol Hill during the deposition, also took full ownership of the two criminal cases he brought against Trump regarding the 2020 election and alleged retention of classified documents, according to portions of his opening statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

"The decision to bring charges against President Trump was mine, but the basis for those charges rests entirely with President Trump and his actions, as alleged in the indictments returned by grand juries in two different districts," Smith said.

He added: "If asked whether to prosecute a former President based on the same facts today, I would do so regardless of whether the President was a Republican or Democrat."

Smith's closed-door confrontation with lawmakers could stretch for hours. He is expected to face heated questions from Republicans about seeking gag orders against Trump during his presidential campaign, attempting to fast-track court proceedings and subpoenaing phone data of some GOP members of Congress.

Upon exiting the committee room, Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fl., however, told reporters the deposition was "boring" so far.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Jessica Sonkin contributed to this report.