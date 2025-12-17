House Republican who voted to impeach Trump in 2021 won't seek re-election

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., one of the few Republicans who voted to impeach President Donald Trump in 2021, announced on Wednesday that he will not seek re-election in 2026.

"This decision comes with no reservations or remorse, only gratitude for the tremendous opportunity to have represented my home state in Congress," Newhouse wrote in a statement.

"After over 25 years of public service, including more than a decade in the House, I am grateful to the Washingtonians who put their faith in me, as well as the colleagues I have served with on both sides of the aisle," he added.

Newhouse's upcoming departure means that Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., could be the only remaining House Republican who voted in favor of Trump's impeachment in 2021, if Valadao wins re-election.

Newhouse was one of 10 House Republicans who supported the impeachment effort. In addition to Valadao, the others were Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming; Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio; Rep. Jamie Herrera-Beutler of Washington; Rep. John Katko of New York; Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois; Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan; Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina and Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan.

The latter eight have since left Congress.

Newhouse won re-election in 2024 despite Trump making an effort to oust him.

"Newhouse has to go! He wished he didn’t do what he did, but it’s too late," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform Tuesday morning, just a week before Election Day .

Trump also emphasized his support for Newhouse's rival. "Jerrod Sessler is a fantastic Candidate and will be a GREAT Congressman for Washington State’s 4th Congressional District."

"He is running against a Weak and Pathetic RINO named Newhouse, who voted to, for no reason, Impeach me," Trump wrote at the time.

Sessler, a Navy veteran, unsuccessfully challenged Newhouse for Washington's 4th Congressional District. In addition to Trump, he is also backed by the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus.

At the time, Newhouse argued his vote to impeach Trump wouldn't be a problem.

"I worked very closely and successfully with President Trump and his first administration and I feel very confident that I can do that again," he told the Yakima Herald-Republic.

Fox News' Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.