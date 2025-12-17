Expand / Collapse search
Maryland

Maryland to study slavery reparations after lawmakers override Dem governor's veto

Senate votes 31-14 and House 93-35 to establish commission studying slavery legacy and racial discrimination

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
Gov Wes Moore explains he vetoed reparations study bill in order to focus on more immediate action Video

Gov Wes Moore explains he vetoed reparations study bill in order to focus on more immediate action

Gov. Wes Moore explained to radio host Charlamagne that his veto of a reparations-related bill was not a rejection of reparations policy, but to show that the time of mere studies is over, arguing he is a "person of action."

The Maryland General Assembly on Tuesday voted to override Gov. Wes Moore's veto of a bill creating a reparations commission, clearing the way for the state to begin formally studying how to address the legacy of slavery and racial discrimination.

The Senate voted 31-14 to override the veto, while the House approved the override 93–35, exceeding the three-fifths majorities required in both chambers.

Moore initially vetoed Senate Bill (SB) 587 in May, arguing that Maryland had already conducted extensive studies on the legacy of slavery and should focus instead on policies that directly narrow racial disparities.

In his veto letter to Senate President Bill Ferguson, Moore noted that Maryland has already launched numerous commissions and study groups over the past 25 years, including one examining lynching and the state’s history of slavery.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore speaks

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore testifies in support of legislation aimed at making housing more affordable and protecting renters during a bill hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Del. Matthew Morgan, R–St. Mary’s County, spoke on the House floor Tuesday ahead of the vote, calling out his Democratic colleagues for talking about affordability while preparing to set up a commission for "race-bait handouts." 

"This bill betrays the original intention, the unifying event of the civil rights movement. It's immoral and it's fiscally ruinous to this state and it sends a message to the generations out there now in Maryland that if you're concerned about fairness, dignity, opportunity in this state — to flee Maryland," said Morgan.

Del. Terri Hill, D–Howard County, urged colleagues to override the veto, calling the creation of the commission a decision "we still feel is the right one."

Elected officials acknowledge a visiting youth group from the chamber floor during the session’s final day.

Senate members wave to Girl Scouts in the balcony on the last day of the legislative session known as sine die on April 9, 2018. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

With the veto override, SB 587 will now establish a commission to weigh possible forms of reparations, including official statements of apology, monetary compensation, property tax rebates, child-care support, debt forgiveness and higher education tuition waivers and reimbursements.

A preliminary report is due Jan. 1, 2027, with a final report required Nov. 1, 2027. The commission is set to expire in the summer of 2028.

The Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland hailed the override in a statement posted to social media. 

"This landmark action establishes a rigorous and comprehensive plan for reparations and marks Maryland’s first-ever step toward reparations," the statement read in part. "At a time of growing attacks on diversity and equity, today’s action reaffirms our shared commitment to truth-telling, accountability, and meaningful progress for Black Marylanders."

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.

