Israel's Netanyahu demands Western governments act to battle antisemitism: 'Heed our warnings'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanded that Western countries immediately take action to battle antisemitism and ensure the safety of Jews around the globe.

"I demand that Western governments do what is necessary to fight antisemitism and provide the required safety and security for Jewish communities worldwide," he said, according to the prime minister's office, which issued the English translation of the remarks that Netanyahu delivered in Hebrew in a video posted on Tuesday.

"They would be well-advised to heed our warnings. I demand action from them — now," he added.

POLICY GROUP PRAISES TRUMP'S 100 GLOBAL WINS SINCE TAKING OFFICE, FROM CARTEL CRACKDOWNS TO PEACE DEALS

Netanyahu's demand came in the wake of the heinous Sunday terror attack in Australia.

That attack was "deliberately targeted at the Jewish community on the first day of Hanukkah," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has noted.

ISRAELI KNESSET MEMBER SAYS AUSTRALIAN OFFICIALS ‘DID NOTHING' AMID RISE OF ANTISEMITISM BEFORE SYDNEY ATTACK

During remarks Tuesday at a White House Hanukkah reception, President Donald Trump claimed that Congress "is becoming antisemitic."

TRUMP ENCOURAGES JEWISH AMERICANS TO ‘CELEBRATE PROUDLY’ DURING HANUKKAH AFTER DEADLY BONDI BEACH SHOOTING

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"You have AOC plus three. You have those people," he said, referring to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and the progressive "Squad."

"Ilhan Omar: She hates Jewish people," he added, referring to the Minnesota congresswoman.