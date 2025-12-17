Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Israel

Israel's Netanyahu demands Western governments act to battle antisemitism: 'Heed our warnings'

President Donald Trump said Congress 'is becoming antisemitic'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demands the West battle antisemitism Video

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demands the West battle antisemitism

In a video message, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted that Western governments act to oppose antisemitism and ensure safety for Jews. (Credit: @IsraeliPM via X)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanded that Western countries immediately take action to battle antisemitism and ensure the safety of Jews around the globe.

"I demand that Western governments do what is necessary to fight antisemitism and provide the required safety and security for Jewish communities worldwide," he said, according to the prime minister's office, which issued the English translation of the remarks that Netanyahu delivered in Hebrew in a video posted on Tuesday.

"They would be well-advised to heed our warnings. I demand action from them — now," he added.

POLICY GROUP PRAISES TRUMP'S 100 GLOBAL WINS SINCE TAKING OFFICE, FROM CARTEL CRACKDOWNS TO PEACE DEALS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is welcomed to the Pentagon with an official ceremony on July 9, 2025. (Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Netanyahu's demand came in the wake of the heinous Sunday terror attack in Australia.

That attack was "deliberately targeted at the Jewish community on the first day of Hanukkah," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has noted.

ISRAELI KNESSET MEMBER SAYS AUSTRALIAN OFFICIALS ‘DID NOTHING' AMID RISE OF ANTISEMITISM BEFORE SYDNEY ATTACK

U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu give thumbs up

President Donald Trump greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he arrives at the West Wing of the White House on Sept. 29, 2025. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

During remarks Tuesday at a White House Hanukkah reception, President Donald Trump claimed that Congress "is becoming antisemitic."

TRUMP ENCOURAGES JEWISH AMERICANS TO ‘CELEBRATE PROUDLY’ DURING HANUKKAH AFTER DEADLY BONDI BEACH SHOOTING

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu participates in a joint press conference with President Donald Trump in the State Dining Room of the White House on Sept. 29, 2025. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"You have AOC plus three. You have those people," he said, referring to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and the progressive "Squad."

"Ilhan Omar: She hates Jewish people," he added, referring to the Minnesota congresswoman.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue