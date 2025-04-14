Fox News Politics Newsletter: Rivals unite to support Shapiro after arson

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

-Police arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly sending threatening messages to director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

United for Peace

Governors across the country who are rumored as fellow potential 2028 presidential candidates united behind Gov. Josh Shapiro, D-Penn., after an arsonist set fire to the governor's mansion in Harrisburg early Sunday morning.

Cody Balmer, 38, was arrested after allegedly setting fire to the residence while Shapiro and his family slept inside. Shapiro, who is Jewish, said he and his family were forced to evacuate their home after celebrating the first night of Passover.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill., who is rumored to be mulling a 2028 presidential run along with Shapiro, thanked first responders and said it must have been disturbing for the governor to wake up to such a scene on the first night of Passover.

Another potential presidential candidate, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., added that no one "should ever be targeted for doing their job or standing up for what they believe in." …Read More

White House

‘MEN ABUSING WOMEN’ Trump, Bukele find common cause on trans sports ban and border crackdown

IMMIGRATION BATTLE 'Up to El Salvador': Trump admin punts on return of wrongfully deported Maryland resident

'EAGER TO HELP' Bukele says Trump has 350 million Americans to 'liberate' by ending crime, terrorism

Capitol Hill

SQUAD GOALS Ilhan Omar quashes Senate bid rumors with re-election announcement

DOGE 'DODGERS' 'Rules for thee': Senate DOGE leader seeks crackdown on tax-dodging government workers

JUMPING IN First on Fox: Republican launches second straight bid to flip Democrat-held Senate seat in key battleground

Across America

'POLITICS OVER PATIENTS' Top US hospital hit with scathing ad campaign over 'extreme woke' agenda

'URGENCY AND SPEED' Freshman GOP senator rips predecessor while reflecting on 'whirlwind' first 100 days

NEW TWIST Florida’s largest Venezuelan stronghold poised to join forces with ICE: report