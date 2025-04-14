Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Politics Newsletter: Rivals unite to support Shapiro after arson

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

Here's what's happening…

-Police arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly sending threatening messages to director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. 

United for Peace

Governors across the country who are rumored as fellow potential 2028 presidential candidates united behind Gov. Josh Shapiro, D-Penn., after an arsonist set fire to the governor's mansion in Harrisburg early Sunday morning.

Cody Balmer, 38, was arrested after allegedly setting fire to the residence while Shapiro and his family slept inside. Shapiro, who is Jewish, said he and his family were forced to evacuate their home after celebrating the first night of Passover.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill., who is rumored to be mulling a 2028 presidential run along with Shapiro, thanked first responders and said it must have been disturbing for the governor to wake up to such a scene on the first night of Passover. 

Another potential presidential candidate, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., added that no one "should ever be targeted for doing their job or standing up for what they believe in." …Read More

Fire aftermath at Pennsylvania Governor's Residence

Governor Josh Shapiro and the Pennsylvania State Police provide an update on the act of arson that took place at the Governor's Residence. (Commonwealth Media Services)

 

White House

‘MEN ABUSING WOMEN’ Trump, Bukele find common cause on trans sports ban and border crackdown

IMMIGRATION BATTLE 'Up to El Salvador': Trump admin punts on return of wrongfully deported Maryland resident

'EAGER TO HELP' Bukele says Trump has 350 million Americans to 'liberate' by ending crime, terrorism

Nayib Bukele and Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump, right, and Nayib Bukele, El Salvador's president, shake hands during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, April 14, 2025. Bukele said a Maryland man deported to his country by Trump's administration would not be returned to the US, even as the Supreme Court has called for Trump's administration to facilitate his release. Photographer: Ken Cedeno/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Ken Cedeno/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Capitol Hill

SQUAD GOALS Ilhan Omar quashes Senate bid rumors with re-election announcement

DOGE 'DODGERS' 'Rules for thee': Senate DOGE leader seeks crackdown on tax-dodging government workers

JUMPING IN First on Fox: Republican launches second straight bid to flip Democrat-held Senate seat in key battleground

ilhan-omar

Rep. Ilhan Omar calls out President Trump and Elon Musk for handling of USAID while also accusing the president of running a dictatorship. (Pool)

Across America 

'POLITICS OVER PATIENTS' Top US hospital hit with scathing ad campaign over 'extreme woke' agenda

'URGENCY AND SPEED' Freshman GOP senator rips predecessor while reflecting on 'whirlwind' first 100 days

NEW TWIST Florida’s largest Venezuelan stronghold poised to join forces with ICE: report

