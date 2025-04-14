Expand / Collapse search
White House

Trump, Bukele find common cause on trans sports ban and border crackdown

'Do you allow men to box your women?' Trump asked Bukele

By Diana Stancy Fox News
Published
El Salvador's Bukele says US cannot 'free criminals and think crime is going to go down magically' Video

El Salvador's Bukele says US cannot 'free criminals and think crime is going to go down magically'

El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele met with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office to discuss how the two countries could coordinate on reducing violent crime in the United States.

President Donald Trump and El Salvador President Nayib Bukele share common ground on banning biological men from women’s sports – underscoring the growing alignment between their administrations as they coordinate efforts to curb illegal immigration to the U.S.

"Do you allow men to play in women's sports? Do you allow men to box your women?" Trump asked Bukele from the Oval Office on Monday. Trump's comments came after discussing immigration and implementing "common sense" policies. 

"That’s violence," Bukele said in response.

"That's abusive… but we have people that fight to the death because they think men should be able to play in women's sports," Trump said. 

STATE DEPT UPGRADES TRAVEL ADVISORY FOR EL SALVADOR, CONSIDERED SAFER THAN FRANCE, OTHER EUROPEAN COUNTRIES

Pam Bondi attends White House meeting with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele

Attorney General Pam Bondi and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the Oval Office as President Donald Trump meets with President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador at the White House, April 14, 2025. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Bukele then said that despite previous efforts to advance women’s rights and prevent abuse, new efforts would "backtrack" on these initiatives and perpetuate violence against women instead. 

"I think those laws were great because there were a lot of men abusing women, but now some of the same people are trying to backtrack and actually trying to make new laws allowing men to abuse women, as in sports," Bukele said. "So actually, that doesn't make sense."

Trump signed an executive order in February barring those assigned male at birth from competing in women’s sports, titled, "No Men in Women's Sports." The order bans those assigned male at birth from using women’s restrooms and orders the Department of Education to spearhead investigations into cases of possible violations. 

Trump shakes Bukele hand outside White House

President Donald Trump greets El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele as he arrives at the West Wing of the White House, Monday, April 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

In response, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) announced that it would follow the guidance and permit only those assigned female at birth to participate in women’s sports.

"The NCAA is an organization made up of 1,100 colleges and universities in all 50 states that collectively enroll more than 530,000 student-athletes. We strongly believe that clear, consistent, and uniform eligibility standards would best serve today's student-athletes instead of a patchwork of conflicting state laws and court decisions. To that end, President Trump's order provides a clear, national standard," NCAA President Charlie Baker said in a statement in February. 

Diana Stancy is a politics reporter with Fox News Digital covering the White House. 

