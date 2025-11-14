Fox News Politics Newsletter: Progressive Dems turn on party leadership after shutdown ends

Expand / Collapse search
Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Newsom pushes climate record abroad as Californians shoulder America’s highest gas costs

-How closed-door negotiations and a guarantee ended longest government shutdown on record

-Camelot or Cringe?: Meet JFK's grandson turned congressional candidate for the scrolling generation

Progressive Democrats turn on party leadership after government shutdown ends without healthcare guarantees

Several Democrats broke ranks with their party to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history in a move that has triggered backlash from rising progressive stars, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who questioned whether the 43-day standoff had been worth it.

The intraparty revolt has exposed a widening rift between Democratic leadership and its left flank, as progressive candidates accused Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., of surrendering leverage to Republicans and President Donald Trump in exchange for a funding deal that left key healthcare priorities unresolved.

"We have federal workers across the country that have been missing paychecks. We have SNAP recipients, millions of SNAP recipients across the country whose access to food stability was imperiled, and we have to figure out what that was for," Ocasio-Cortez said, before adding, "We cannot enable this kind of cruelty with our cowardice."…READ MORE.
 

AOC speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., talks with reporters outside the U.S. Capitol about members security after the murder of Charlie Kirk on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

White House

NO TAKERS LEFT: Prosecutor takes on Trump's Georgia election case after Fani Willis disqualified

Fulton County DA Fani Willis

ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 01: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis looks on during a hearing in the case of the State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump at the Fulton County Courthouse on March 1, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. The hearing is to determine whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should be removed from the case because of a relationship with Nathan Wade, special prosecutor she hired in the election interference case against former President Donald Trump. (Photo by Alex Slitz-Pool/Getty Images) (Alex Slitz-Pool/Getty Images)

COURT BLOCKS RULES: Federal judge slams brakes on Trump admin rule limiting commercial driver's licenses for immigrants

REVOLT RISING: Anti-Trump network behind mass protests cracks open war chest against Dems who backed reopening government

"No Kings' protesters marching with a "RESIST" sign

Liberal political activist group Indivisible announced a massive primary effort targeting Senate Democrats who voted to reopen the government.  (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

NEW SCRUTINY: Trump to ask DOJ to investigate Epstein ties to Democrats, banks

World Stage

DEADLY ALLIANCE: Kim Jong-un sends troops to Russia to clear deadly minefields for Putin’s war

North Korean soldiers prepare for mine-clearing missions alongside Russian forces in the Kursk region, according to state media footage

North Korean soldiers prepare for mine-clearing missions alongside Russian forces in the Kursk region, according to state media footage (East to West News Agency)

AI GONE ROGUE: China leads first AI-driven cyber attack, Anthropic says

Capitol Hill

ROUND 2 COMING: Shutdown is over, but Washington's budget brawl is just getting started

House and Senate Democrats stand in the U.S. Capitol together

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) (5th-L), accompanied by House Minority Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar (D-CA) (L), House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA) (2nd-L), Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-NJ) (3rd-L), Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) (4th-L), Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) (4th-R), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) (3rd-R), Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) (2nd-R) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) (R), speaks following a Democratic leadership meeting at the U.S. Capitol on April 8, 2025 in Washington, DC. Following a Senate and House Democratic leadership meeting, Schumer and Jeffries told reporters that Democrats were unified in their opposition to the Republicans' proposed budget, which they said included tax cuts for the wealthy and vowed to protect America's social safety net programs. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

FAA FRENZY: Aviation expert warns shutdown turbulence could linger: Here’s how to prep for smooth travel this holiday season

PAYDAY REVOLT: GOP unity shattered by controversial measure in government shutdown bill

Across America 

FREE SPEECH FIGHT: Iowa special education aide fired over Charlie Kirk comment files lawsuit

Mamdani victory speech

New York City Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks during an election night event at the Brooklyn Paramount Theater in Brooklyn, New York on November 4, 2025. (Angelina Katsanis/AFP via Getty Images)

RED VOID: Multiple democratic socialists line up to succeed Mamdani

