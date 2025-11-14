Fox News Politics Newsletter: Progressive Dems turn on party leadership after shutdown ends

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Newsom pushes climate record abroad as Californians shoulder America’s highest gas costs

-How closed-door negotiations and a guarantee ended longest government shutdown on record

-Camelot or Cringe?: Meet JFK's grandson turned congressional candidate for the scrolling generation

Progressive Democrats turn on party leadership after government shutdown ends without healthcare guarantees

Several Democrats broke ranks with their party to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history in a move that has triggered backlash from rising progressive stars, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , D-N.Y., who questioned whether the 43-day standoff had been worth it.

The intraparty revolt has exposed a widening rift between Democratic leadership and its left flank, as progressive candidates accused Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer , D-N.Y., of surrendering leverage to Republicans and President Donald Trump in exchange for a funding deal that left key healthcare priorities unresolved.

"We have federal workers across the country that have been missing paychecks. We have SNAP recipients, millions of SNAP recipients across the country whose access to food stability was imperiled, and we have to figure out what that was for," Ocasio-Cortez said, before adding, "We cannot enable this kind of cruelty with our cowardice."…READ MORE.



White House

NO TAKERS LEFT: Prosecutor takes on Trump's Georgia election case after Fani Willis disqualified

COURT BLOCKS RULES: Federal judge slams brakes on Trump admin rule limiting commercial driver's licenses for immigrants

REVOLT RISING: Anti-Trump network behind mass protests cracks open war chest against Dems who backed reopening government

NEW SCRUTINY: Trump to ask DOJ to investigate Epstein ties to Democrats, banks

World Stage

DEADLY ALLIANCE: Kim Jong-un sends troops to Russia to clear deadly minefields for Putin’s war

AI GONE ROGUE: China leads first AI-driven cyber attack, Anthropic says

Capitol Hill

ROUND 2 COMING: Shutdown is over, but Washington's budget brawl is just getting started

FAA FRENZY: Aviation expert warns shutdown turbulence could linger: Here’s how to prep for smooth travel this holiday season

PAYDAY REVOLT: GOP unity shattered by controversial measure in government shutdown bill

Across America

FREE SPEECH FIGHT: Iowa special education aide fired over Charlie Kirk comment files lawsuit

RED VOID: Multiple democratic socialists line up to succeed Mamdani