Trump to ask DOJ to investigate Epstein ties to Democrats, banks

President Donald Trump said on Friday that he directed the Justice Department to investigate disgraced late financier Jeffrey Epstein's ties to several high-profile Democrats and certain banks.

"Now that the Democrats are using the Epstein Hoax, involving Democrats, not Republicans, to try and deflect from their disastrous SHUTDOWN, and all of their other failures, I will be asking AG Pam Bondi, and the Department of Justice, together with our great patriots at the FBI, to investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, JPMorgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions, to determine what was going on with them, and him," Trump said on Truth Social.

"This is another Russia, Russia, Russia scam, with all arrows pointing to the Democrats," he added. "Records show that these men, and many others, spent large portions of their life with Epstein, and on his ‘island.’ Stay tuned!!!"

Head of Policy & Advocacy Communications at JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trish Wexler told Fox News Digital that "The government had damning information about [Epstein's] crimes and failed to share it with us and other banks."

"We regret any association we had with the man, but did not help him commit his heinous acts," she added. "We ended our relationship with him years before his arrest on sex trafficking charges."

In an earlier post on Friday, Trump said that "Epstein was a Democrat," and therefore is the "Democrat's [sic] problem," not the Republicans' problem. He also accused the Democrats of "doing everything in their withering power to push the Epstein Hoax again, despite the DOJ releasing 50,000 pages of documents."

Trump then said lawmakers should not "waste" time looking into him and instead should focus on the Democrats he later named in the post announcing the probe.

On Wednesday, Oversight Committee Democrats released never-before-seen emails related to the Epstein case. The first email is between Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Epstein writes, "I want you to realize that the only dog that hasn't barked is Trump," adding that the now-president "spent hours at my house" with a victim.

In the second email, the disgraced financier told Michael Wolff that Trump "knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop."

Oversight Committee Ranking Member Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., called on the DOJ to release all of the Epstein files "immediately."

"The more Donald Trump tries to cover up the Epstein files, the more we uncover," Garcia said in a statement. "These latest emails and correspondence raise glaring questions about what else the White House is hiding and the nature of the relationship between Epstein and the president."

In response, Oversight Committee Republicans slammed Democrats, saying that they "whine about ‘releasing the files,’ but only cherry-pick when they have them to generate clickbait. You deserve the full truth." Included in the tweet was a link with what the Republicans said was an additional 20,000 pages of documents from the Epstein estate.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for Clinton, Summers and Hoffman for comment.