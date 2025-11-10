Anti-Trump network behind mass protests cracks open war chest against Dems who backed reopening government

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A left-wing group behind the massive "No Kings" protests targeting President Donald Trump and his administration launched its largest primary undertaking: targeting Senate Democrats who joined Republicans to reopen the government.

"This is no longer about them - it’s about us. We’re done waiting for Democrats to find their spine," Ezra Levin, co-founder and co-executive director of Indivisible, said in a Monday press release. "We can’t afford a weak and cowardly Democratic Party while the authoritarians invade our cities, terrorize our communities, and threaten our democracy. We get the party we demand, and we intend to demand a Democratic Party that fights."

Indivisible is one of the key groups behind the massive "No Kings" protests that were held across the country earlier in 2025, including on June 14, when Trump held a military parade in Washington, D.C., and most recently on Oct. 18, when protesters railed against Trump's immigration policies and reiterated claims that Trump conducts himself as a monarch as opposed to a president.

The protests are supported by dozens of left-wing and liberal groups, with Indivisible, the 50501 movement and the No Kings Organization, itself, identified as the top organizers of the protests.

Indivisible launched in 2017, as Trump's first term kicked off, and describes itself as a network of local grassroots groups that advocates for the elections of left-wing lawmakers, while advocating current lawmakers resist MAGA policies. The group is funded, in part, by left-wing billionaire George Soros' Open Society Foundations, which delivered Indivisible a two-year grant worth $3 million in 2023 that works to "to support the grantee's social welfare activities," Fox News Digital previously reported.

"Chuck Schumer and a critical mass of Senate Democrats surrendered," Levin said. "For nearly six weeks, Republicans held the government hostage while threatening health care, food assistance, and basic services for millions of Americans."

"In these six weeks of the shutdown, Democrats had their best election night in over a decade, polls showed Republicans were losing this shutdown fight, and their base turned out for the largest protest in modern U.S. history with a resounding rejection of Trump and Republicans," Levin continued in his comments. "Instead of standing with that energy, Senate Democrats surrendered — yet again. That’s why Indivisible is launching our largest primary program yet."

"Our democracy is facing an existential threat. We need leaders with backbone and conviction — not timidity and excuses," Indivisible's co-founder and co-executive director Leah Greenberg said of the primary plan. "Democrats can’t defeat authoritarianism by running from the fight. It’s in our hands to make sure those who can’t fight make space for the leaders who can. Indivisible is ready to clean house and build a party that actually has the energy to act like an opposition."

At the heart of the shutdown was a debate on healthcare. Trump and Republican pinned shutdown blame on Democrats for working to include healthcare benefits for illegal immigrants in the package. Democrats denied the claims and argued the government was shut down due to Republicans failing to negotiate healthcare demands.

The House voted later Wednesday to reopen the government. The bill then headed to Trump's desk for his signature to officially end the longest federal shutdown in U.S. history.

A handful of left-wing lawmakers and leaders slammed Senate Democrats for joining the GOP, such as Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders describing Sunday as a "very bad night."

"Pathetic. This isn’t a deal. It’s a surrender. Don’t bend the knee!," Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom's official press office X account posted Sunday evening. Newsom added on his own X account: "America deserves better," as well as another message that just read, "pathetic."

"As this vote moves to the House, I stand with Democratic leadership as they refuse to rubber stamp the full-scale Republican assault on Americans’ health care and I am proud of the majority of Senate Democrats who opposed this vote," DNC Chair Ken Martin posted to X.

"I’ve said it since the start of this shutdown — Republicans do not negotiate in good faith, and any deal that fails to protect healthcare is not a deal at all. For Democrats to cave now would be a complete betrayal of the American people," Illinois Lt. Governor and Senate candidate Juliana Stratton posted to X.

Others, including Indivisible and Democratic California Rep. Ro Khanna, have called for Schumer to be replaced over the handling of the shutdown.

Indivisible's primary plan, which is dubbed as the group's "largest" primary effort to date, includes calling on Schumer to step aside as Senate minority leader, and backing Senate candidates who hold a "clear commitment to abandon the status quo of feckless leadership, and use every tool available to fight MAGA attacks on our communities, our health, and our democracy."

"Ahead of the 2026 primaries, Indivisible will be activating (it's) (sic) network to support progressive fighters who are challenging feckless, status-quo-loving incumbents. In a recent movement survey, 98.67% of Indivisible’s base said they wanted Senate Democrats to keep fighting," the group wrote, adding that its plan is coming together with more details, candidate endorsements and campaign efforts expected in the coming weeks.

Fox News Digital reached out to Indivisible Wednesday morning for additional comment on the plan but did not immediately receive a response.

When asked about the Democrat in-fighting over the lawmakers who joined the GOP, the White House reiterated that Trump has wanted the government to reopen since Oct. 1.

"President Trump has wanted the government reopened since the first day Democrats shut it down. The action in the Senate is a positive development and we look forward to seeing it progress," a White House official told Fox Digital.

Trump joined Fox News' Laura Ingraham Monday evening, arguing the Republican Party "broke" Schumer.

"I think he made a mistake in going too far," Trump said during the interview. "He thought he could break the Republicans, and the Republicans broke him."

Fox Digital reached out to Schumer's office regarding outrage among some Democrats over the splintering vote and mounting calls for him to step aside but did not receive a response.

Fox News Digital's Alex Miller and Leo Briceno contributed to this report.