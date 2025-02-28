Fox News Politics Newsletter: Off the Rails at the White House

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

-Here's who Biden blames for his 2024 election loss, Trump divulges after private convo

-'Fired me illegally': Emotional ex-USAID employees leave building with belongings after mass layoffs

-'Great job' or 'no idea what he's doing'? Elon Musk email sets Capitol Hill ablaze

Off the rails at the White House

Conversations about a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia came to a screeching halt Friday after a tense meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy led to a canceled press conference, a minerals deal off the table and Trump asking the Ukrainian president to leave, a White House official confirmed.

Trump accused Zelenskyy of "disrespecting" the U.S. during their meeting Friday and said the Ukrainian leader was not ready to secure peace for his country.

"I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations," Trump said in a Truth Social post Friday. "I don't want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace."…Read more

Trump v. Zelenskyy

'YOU'VE TALKED TOO MUCH': Trump, Vance and Zelenskyy spar over Russian war in tense exchange: 'very disrespectful'

'SIDING WITH DICTATORS': Furious Dems attack Trump, Vance after explosive Oval Office meeting: 'Siding with dictators'

MANY 'THANKS': Zelenskyy breaks silence on social media after fiery Oval Office exchange with Trump: 'Thank you America'

'DISGRACE': GOP Ukraine supporters alarmed after explosive Trump, Zelenskyy meeting

White House

'TERRORISTS': White House touts extradition of cartel figures amid Trump admin crackdown

World Stage

FINANCING TERROR: Illegal immigrant ISIS operative charged with financing terror, firearms violations and immigration fraud

Capitol Hill

'DETERRENCE': Top House Republican threatens to expose CCP officials if China invades Taiwan

'MASTER DEALMAKER': Inside Trump's budget bill victory amid House GOP rebellion

'CHAOTIC': Democratic lawmaker demands Musk, OPM stop sending mass emails to staffers

Across America

TICK TOCK: Pam Bondi sends fiery note to Kash Patel accusing FBI of withholding docs

'SUPERCHARGE': Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to 'streamline' FAA hiring process amid air traffic control shortage

LOOKING THE OTHER WAY: Gabbard says Biden admin ignored 'highly inappropriate' chats happening at national security agencies

'INSUFFICIENT FUNDING': Biden-era Coast Guard failed to ‘consistently’ stop drug smugglers: watchdog

'FULL COOPERATION': Virginia gov promises 'full cooperation' with ICE to deport illegal immigrants