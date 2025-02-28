SCOOP: GOP Ukraine supporters alarmed after explosive Trump, Zelenskyy meeting

House Republicans who support Ukraine were left alarmed after an explosive Oval Office meeting ended with Kyiv's leader being booted from the White House.

"The U.S. is now on the wrong side of this war, against freedom," Rep. Don Bacon, R-NE, told Fox News Digital.

Bacon compared President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance to Democrats during the Cold War, a time when Republicans were the significantly more hawkish party on Russia.

"Trump and Vance sound like the Democrats from the 1970s and 1980s. Role reversals. I'm still with Reagan," Bacon said.

Another GOP lawmaker granted anonymity to speak freely placed blame on both sides, calling the meeting "a missed opportunity for both Ukraine and the United States and a big win for Vladimir Putin."

Zelenskyy was expected to sign a deal with Trump on Friday to give the U.S. access to revenues from Ukraine's supply of critical minerals.

But that appears to have skewed off course after the exceptionally testy meeting for both sides, where Trump told Zelenskyy he was acting "ungrateful" for the U.S.'s aid against Russia's invasion.

"You don't have the cards right now. With us, you start having cards," Trump told him. "You're gambling with World War III. And what you're doing is very disrespectful to the country."

Vance accused Zelenskyy of trying to litigate their issues in front of the U.S. media, adding, "Offer some words of appreciation for the United States of America and the president who's trying to save your country, please."

Zelenskyy shot back, "Have you ever been to Ukraine? Have you seen the problems we have? Come once."

Sources who spoke with Fox News Digital said the meeting left them stunned and concerned for Ukraine's future.

"Sane Republicans are pissed," a Republican foreign policy source told Fox News Digital. "[The Russian government] will break every agreement, cheat, lie, and come right back for everything the minute we look away. If Trump thinks his rapport with Putin will change a thousand years of Russian mindset, he’ll find out the hard way."

A senior House GOP aide said, "What happened in the White House today was a disgrace. We are actively emboldening Putin and ceding U.S. strength and global leadership by turning our backs on Ukraine."

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., wrote on X without implicating either side more than the other, "As someone who fundamentally believes that Russia, China, and Iran are not our friends or allies and continues to believe it is important to support Ukraine, it was extremely short-sighted to engage in that type of exchange in front of the US and international press as you work towards an agreement."

The vast majority of GOP lawmakers who spoke out publicly, however, praised Trump and Vance.

"Gone are the days of foreign leaders walking all over us and snubbing their noses at America's generosity. There's a new President and Vice President in town. World leaders would be wise to humble themselves," Rep. Andy Biggs, R-AZ, wrote on X.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast, R-FL, said in a statement, "America won’t be taken advantage of and America won’t be taken for granted. Thank you, President Trump and Vice President Vance for standing up for America."

A source close to Vance told Fox News Digital after the meeting that the combativeness during the meeting came from Zelenskyy, and that it was "unexpected" by Trump and Vance.

"The vice president and president did not expect Zelenskyy to engage in such disrespectful behavior," the source close to Vance said.

When reached for comment by Fox News Digital, the White House pointed to Trump's statement on the meeting posted to Truth Social.

"We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure," Trump wrote. "It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace."

But former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., a top Trump critic who recently said he's beginning to identify more with Democrats, wrote on X, "Zelenskyy made Trump look like a little b----."