Zelenskyy breaks silence on social media after fiery Oval Office exchange with Trump: 'Thank you America'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted publicly for the first time since his Oval Office blowup with President Donald Trump on Friday with a social media post thanking the United States.

"Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit," Zelenskyy posted on X. "Thank you @POTUS. Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that."

The post was Zelenskyy's first comment since a meeting with Trump and Vice President JD Vance turned into a shouting match at the White House with the three leaders arguing over what "cards" Ukraine holds and whether Zelenskyy has shown enough gratitude to the United States.

A scheduled press conference on Friday was canceled after the heated exchange and Zelenskyy was seen briskly exiting the White House into an awaiting car and driving away.

TRUMP, VANCE AND ZELENSKYY SPAR OVER RUSSIAN WAR IN TENSE EXCHANGE: 'VERY DISRESPECTFUL'

TUNE IN: BRET BAIER INTERVIEWS ZELENSKYY ON 'SPECIAL REPORT,' 6 PM ET ON FOX NEWS

A scheduled press conference on Friday was canceled after the heated exchange and Zelenskyy was seen briskly exiting the White House into an awaiting car and driving away.

"Mr. President, with respect, I think it's disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media," Vance told Zelenskyy. "Right now, you guys are going around and forcing conscripts to the front lines, because you have manpower problems. You should be thanking the president for bringing it, to bring it into this country."

Zelenskyy later said that under war, "everybody has problems, even you" and that the U.S. would feel the war "in the future."

TRUMP SAYS ZELENSKYY CAN 'COME BACK WHEN HE IS READY FOR PEACE' AFTER FIERY WHITE HOUSE EXCHANGE

"You don't know that," Trump responded as Zelenskyy said "God bless you" to Trump.

"Don't tell us what we're going to feel. We're trying to solve a problem. Don't tell us what we're going to feel," Trump continued.

At one point, Trump pointed at Zelenskyy and told him that what he's doing is "very disrespectful" to the United States.

After the exchange, it was announced that a scheduled press conference had been canceled, and Zelenskyy was seen briskly leaving the White House with no word on the mineral rights deal that had been expected to be signed on Friday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today," Trump posted on Truth Social after the meeting.

"Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace."