Fox News Politics Newsletter: No Love Lost Between Trump and 'The Boss'

-Trump wraps momentous Middle East trip with economic deals, Syria sanctions relief and warning to Iran

-Handful of Republicans sink Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' in key House committee

-Trump appointee Barrett challenges admin on nationwide injunctions, surprises and delights liberals

Trump Hits Back at ‘Obnoxious Jerk’ Bruce Springsteen

President Donald Trump slammed Bruce Springsteen as being "highly overrated" on Friday after the rocker called his administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous."

"I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States. Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Springsteen tore into Trump on Wednesday during the first of a series of concerts in Manchester, England… READ MORE

White House

DEMOCRATS GRILLED: Democratic presidential hopefuls grapple with Biden's legacy as 2028 race begins

'IT'S TIME': Trump wants to meet Putin 'as soon as we can set it up' to discuss Ukraine war

'QAT' A DEAL: Trump secures deals with 3 Middle Eastern nations in first major trip of second term

World Stage

AFGHANS ALIENATED: Afghans for Trump group feels abandoned after administration revokes refugee protections

WORLD COURT SCANDAL: ICC prosecutor behind Netanyahu arrest warrants steps aside amid sexual misconduct probe

LIFE OR DEATH: Zelenskyy speaks with Trump, allies after Russia peace talks broker no ceasefire

'POLITICALLY MOTIVATED': Israel turns tables on UN official claiming 'genocide' in Gaza with basic questions

Capitol Hill

'SERIOUS QUESTIONS': House GOP targets another Dem official accused of blocking ICE amid Delaney Hall fallout

'TAIL WAGGING THE DOG': Nationwide injunction opponents lament judges ‘rewriting the Constitution every other Thursday’

Across America

CHARGES DISMISSED: Federal magistrate judge dismisses trespassing charges against 98 arrested in new military zone

'KING OF KINGS': Kennedy Center expands family-focused religious programming, starts with free kick-off event