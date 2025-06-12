Fox News Politics Newsletter: Maxine Waters' History of Fanning Flames

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Abrego Garcia lawyers seek sanctions on Trump officials over stonewalling, defying court orders

Los Angeles rioters delay hundreds of legal migrants from receiving citizenship

AOC blames Trump for LA riots, says his administration ‘owns this’

Waters Makes Waves

Eighteen-term Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters resurfaced in the news after several run-ins with federal authorities during the ongoing illegal immigration riots in California, just as her House tenure began amid prior Angeleno unrest.

In 1992, as she was finishing her first term in Congress, the not-guilty verdict against White LAPD officers seen beating a Black motorist named Rodney King sparked a similar conflagration in Los Angeles, and Waters was in the midst of it then as well.

The riots greatly affected her South Los Angeles district, and Waters was quoted at the time as appearing to downplay the violence not as a "riot" but as "just a bunch of crazy people who went out and did bad things for no reason."… READ MORE

White House

RIFT HITS RATINGS: Musk's favorability among Republicans drops 16 points after Trump feud

SUPPORT SLIPS AWAY: Public opinion turns against Trump-backed tax and spending bill, new survey finds

'NEXT-GENERATION': Trump's 'next-generation' missile defense plan gains momentum as US faces foreign threats

WIN FOR TRUMP: Appeals court grants Trump short-term win over Boasberg in immigration ruling

World Stage

'ABSOLUTE EVIL': Hamas attack on aid workers leaves eight dead as org fears some were ‘taken hostage’

WINS BIG: Israel's Netanyahu holds on to power, attempt to dissolve government falls short

RED ALERT: Taiwan ramps up Coast Guard and military readiness in face of Beijing's 'gray zone' warfare

Capitol Hill

SPENDING SHOWDOWN: GOP lawmakers prepare to slash $9.1 billion from USAID, NPR and PBS in rare vote

POWER OF THE PURSE: Fate of Trump's $9.4 billion spending cut package hangs on House GOP moderates

TRUMP TEAM TARGETED: Democrat congresswoman draws boos over 'shameful' sexism remark in committee hearing with Treasury Secretary

TAX BOMB TICKING: Pence group warns Senate not to rubber-stamp Trump's 'big, beautiful bill'

'WIN THE ARGUMENT': Fetterman issues 'DO' and 'DO NOT' list, doubling down on anti-violence message after calling out LA 'anarchy'

TRIMMING THE FAT: Republican senators roll out DOGE budget proposals for Trump's 'big, beautiful bill'

Across America

TRACK RECORD LOOMS: Mayor Karen Bass’ handling of LA riots adds to decades of political baggage

'GET THE HELL OUT': California Dem tells Hegseth he's an 'embarrassment' to the US, should 'get the hell out' of the DOD

LAW ENFORCED: National Guard authorized to detain ICE attackers, DHS says