Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Politics

Democrat Congresswoman draws boos over 'shameful' sexism remark in committee hearing with Treasury Secretary

White House calls California congresswoman's behavior 'shameful' as witnesses groan at gender-based accusation

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
close
Dem Congresswoman accuses Trump appointee of sexism Video

Dem Congresswoman accuses Trump appointee of sexism

Rep. Linda Sanchez, D-Calif., accused Trump-appointed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent of sexism during a House Ways and Means Committee hearing on Wednesday.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A House Ways and Means Committee hearing took an unexpected turn Wednesday when Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-CA) accused Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent of interrupting her because of her gender—prompting audible groans from the room.

The exchange occurred during a tense five-minute questioning session, where Sanchez challenged Bessent on the impact of tariffs enacted under President Trump’s administration.

"Prices are rising on many everyday goods," Sanchez said, citing increases in clothing, shoes, canned food, toys, and household tools. She added, "On average, Trump’s tariffs are estimated to cost households $3,000 more for the same goods than they would have last year," though she did not cite the source of the figure when pressed.

TRUMP SAYS 'TOTAL RESET NEGOTIATED' WITH CHINA DURING TARIFF TALKS IN GENEVA

Rep. Linda Sanchez speaking during a House committee hearing

Rep. Linda Sanchez, D-Calif., speaks during a House Ways and Means Committee hearing on June 11, 2025. Sanchez accused Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent of interrupting her because she is a woman, a remark that drew audible groans from the audience. (Pool)

When Bessent attempted to interject, Sanchez quickly cut him off: "Please don’t interrupt me… I know I’m a woman, but please try to limit yourself to answering my questions."

That remark prompted groans from the hearing room, with one attendee audibly reacting, "Oh, come on." Sanchez responded: "No, I’m sorry, but we get talked over all the time, and I don’t want that to happen at this hearing."

Bessent, who is openly gay, did not address the accusation and instead focused on defending the administration’s trade policies. 

When Sanchez challenged him on pricing impacts and China's trade behavior, Bessent responded, "That’s incorrect," and said, "They met their agreements under President Trump in 2020, and President Biden did not enforce them."

WH SLAMS DEMS' 'PARTISAN GAMES' AFTER TRUMP-FOE SCHIFF CALLS FOR INSIDER TRADING INVESTIGATION OVER TARIFFS

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaking at a congressional hearing, seated behind a nameplate

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent testifies before the House Ways and Means Committee on Capitol Hill, June 11, 2025. Bessent defended the Trump administration’s trade policies and rejected economic claims made by Democratic lawmakers. (Pool)

Sanchez repeatedly claimed that American consumers are paying more due to tariffs and described recent negotiations with China as rushed and lacking transparency. "A poorly negotiated trade deal with China is probably not worth the paper that it is written on," she said. "I was alarmed to hear this morning that Trump said the U.S.–China deal was done after just two days of talks in London."

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

Scott Bessent, US treasury secretary, during a House Ways and Means Committee hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. Bessent credited President Donald Trump's policies for a slowdown in US inflation, and said he had challenged a "decades-old status quo" on trade.  (Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Bessent defended the agreement as an initial step. "The deal struck was for a specific goal, and it will be a much longer process," he said, adding, "China has proven an unreliable partner."

The clash between Sanchez and Bessent was repeatedly moderated by Chairman Adrian Smith (R-NE), who reminded members of time limits and decorum throughout the hearing.

The moment quickly spread across social media, where the White House's official rapid response account weighed in, calling the move "shameful." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The office of Congresswoman Linda Sanchez has not responded to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com