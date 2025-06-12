Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Politics

Reporter's Notebook: GOP lawmakers prepare to slash $9.1B from USAID, NPR and PBS in rare vote

First congressional clawback in 3 decades tests Republican commitment to fiscal responsibility

Chad Pergram By Chad Pergram Fox News
Published
close
GOP wins Congressional Baseball Game for fifth year in a row Video

GOP wins Congressional Baseball Game for fifth year in a row

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram breaks down the 2025 Congressional Baseball Game on 'Fox News @ Night.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

DOGE targeted tens of billions of dollars in what it deemed waste, fraud and abuse. 

But that means nothing unless Congress acts. 

For the first time in three decades, lawmakers will vote today to claw back money already appropriated. This is money DOGE recommended eliminating, and since Congress has the power of the purse, that requires a roll call vote. 

REPORTER'S NOTEBOOK: HOW THE HOUSE IS TECHNICALLY DONE WITH THE ‘BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL’

Capitol with falling money

For the first time in three decades, lawmakers will vote today to claw back money already appropriated. (Getty)

Today’s spending cancellation plan targets USAID, NPR and PBS.

But it’s about the math. 

There is some skepticism among Republicans who support public broadcasting or foreign aid programs. 

POWER PLAYERS OR BASEBALL PLAYERS? THE HISTORY BEHIND THE CONGRESSIONAL BASEBALL GAME

Capitol Building NPR PBS

Capitol Building, NPR and PBS. (Bloomberg via Getty Images)

This bill amounts to cutting $9.1 billion in spending. That’s a federal teardrop - as Republicans often talk about reining in federal dollars. This is their chance to do it. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The vote will be tight, and it would be an embarrassment for House Republicans if the bill fails, and they stumble to implement even a pedestrian cut - especially since they historically talk a good game about the debt and deficits.

Chad Pergram currently serves as a senior congressional correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in September 2007 and is based out of Washington, D.C.

More from Politics