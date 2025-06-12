Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles

National Guard authorized to detain ICE attackers, DHS says

DHS confirms troops have authority to temporarily detain rioters attacking federal agents during enforcement actions

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
National Guardsmen deployed to Los Angeles have the authority to temporarily detain anti-ICE rioters in Los Angeles, the Department of Homeland Security says.

President Donald Trump has deployed some 4,000 National Guardsmen to the city as the riots continue, but Maj. Gen. Scott Sherman said on Wednesday that there have only been a small number of cases where they have detained civilians.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin says the troops are on the ground to provide protection for ICE agents and other federal law enforcement groups.

"If any rioters attack ICE law enforcement officers, military personnel have the authority to temporarily detain them until law enforcement makes the arrest," McLaughlin told Axios in a statement.

NEWSOM FILES EMERGENCY MOTION TO 'IMMEDIATELY BLOCK' TRUMP’S USE OF MILITARY TO STOP LA RIOTS

Riots in LA as the national guard is deployed.

National Guard troops deployed to Los Angeles can temporarily detain anti-ICE protesters before handing them over to law enforcement, the DHS says. (RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images)

TRUMP TAKES ACTION AGAINST 'ORCHESTRATED ATTACK' ON LAW ENFORCEMENT BY DEPLOYING MARINES TO LA: ASSEMBLYMAN

Sherman told the Associated Press on Wednesday that about 500 National Guard troops have been trained so far to help agents carry out immigration operations in Los Angeles.

Immigration officials have already circulated photos of soldiers from the National Guard providing security for Department of Homeland Security agents.

Maj. Gen. Scott Sherman, who is overseeing the National Guard in Los Angeles

Maj. Gen. Scott Sherman, head of Task Force 51, which is overseeing the deployment of the National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles, speaks to reporters Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at the Joint Forces Training Base in Los Alamitos, California. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin)

He told the AP that over the past few days, National Guard soldiers have temporarily detained anti-ICE protesters, though there have not been many as of late because things have calmed down.

Sherman also said the soldiers did not participate in the arrests or law enforcement activities. Instead, he added, they let the agitators go once police take them into custody.

U.S. National Guard troops walking by vehicle

U.S. National Guard soldiers are deployed around downtown Los Angeles, Sunday, June 8, 2025, following an immigration raid protest the night before. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has had a public feud with the Trump administration, accusing the president of having "commandeered" 2,000 of the state’s National Guard members "illegally, for no reason" without consulting with California’s law enforcement leaders.

The Trump administration, meanwhile, said its ICE operations are aiming to get "criminal illegal immigrant killers, rapists, gangbangers, drug dealers, human traffickers and domestic abusers off the streets."

Fox News' Greg Wehner contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

