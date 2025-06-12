Israel's Netanyahu holds on to power, attempt to dissolve government falls short

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his coalition have faced the most serious challenge to their power since Oct. 7 after a bill to dissolve parliament and call for early elections failed.

This is more than a momentary victory: under Israeli law, the bill’s failure means that no other proposal to dissolve the Knesset (parliament) can be introduced for six months, buying Netanyahu and his coalition some time.

NETANYAHU COALITION THREATENED BY CONSCRIPTION STANDOFF WITH RELIGIOUS PARTIES

Ultra-Orthodox lawmakers had threatened to dissolve the government amid a deadlock over exemptions to military service. According to the Associated Press, most of the ultra-Orthodox members of the Knesset agreed to vote against the bill after reaching a compromise with MK Yuli Edelstein, who leads the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. Discussions about the new draft law will reportedly continue over the coming week.

Edelstein has been a vocal opponent of any bill that would enshrine the ultra-Orthodox military service exemption into Israeli law, according to the Times of Israel.

NETANYAHU ACCUSES ISRAELI POLICE OF TRYING TO 'TOPPLE' HIS GOVERNMENT

While Israel requires citizens to enlist in the military at age 18, several groups are exempt—including the ultra-Orthodox community, also known as Haredim—which makes up roughly 13% of Israeli society, according to the Associated Press.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have Haredi units, which allow soldiers to follow religious traditions more strictly than other parts of the army. However, many Haredim choose to study Torah instead.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Yair Lapid said the government "spat in the faces" of Israeli soldiers and "sold out our troops" with the compromise, the Times of Israel reported. The outlet added that Edelstein stated that the only way to get an "effective bill like this leading to an expansion of the IDF’s conscription base" would be through his committee.

The issue of religious exemption has been a debate among Israelis for decades, but it has become especially heated since Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre.

Israel is currently fighting the longest war in its history as the country marks 20 months of its ground operation in Gaza. Israelis from all walks of life have been called up to the reserves throughout the war, fueling frustration with the Haredi community’s exemption.