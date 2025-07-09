Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Elections Newsletter

Fox News Politics Newsletter: Mamdani scores key union endorsement

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

- New book sheds light on Harris' decision to pick Walz as her running mate over Shapiro: 'Went with her gut'

- Republicans navigate post-victory agenda after Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' becomes law

- Trump warns New York City faces dire future if 'communist' Mamdani takes office as mayor

Zohran Mamdani scores key union endorsement as his educational record faces scrutiny

Democrat nominee Zohran Mamdani secured his latest endorsement from the United Federation of Teachers (UFT) in his New York City mayoral campaign on Wednesday morning. 

The governing body for the 200,000-member union representing New York City's teachers and education professionals voted to endorse Mamdani Tuesday. Describing New York City's wealth disparity as a "crisis," UFT President Michael Mulgrew said Mamdani is the candidate to support students and usher the city forward. 

"Donald Trump would love nothing more than to continue to hack away at one of the beacons of light in our city, which is our education system," Mamdani said Wednesday… READ MORE

Zohran Mamdani speaks during a rally

Democrat mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks during a rally at the Hotel & Gaming Trades Council headquarters in New York, Wednesday, July 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

White House

CONTROL ISSUES: Trump has custody over jailed CECOT migrants, El Salvador says, complicating court fights

INSIDE LOOK: New book sheds light on Harris' decision to pick Walz as her running mate over Shapiro: 'Went with her gut'

SAVED BY SECONDS: Top Trump official recalls Butler assassination attempt, thought president was 'dead' at first

Susie Wiles, Trump

Susie Wiles speaks with President Donald Trump after he was declared the winner during an election night watch party at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida in the early hours of Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024.  (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

World Stage

SECRET SPIES?: Major colleges face heat over China ties as espionage concerns mount

Capitol Hill

LIBERAL INTERPRETATION: Sotomayor breaks with Jackson in decision on Trump cutting federal workforce

BLUE WALL: Far-left firebrand says she 'never had a concern' about Biden's mental state as House probe heats up

AGENT DANGER ALERT: Lawmakers demand 'immediate’ probe into anti-ICE tracking app: ‘Target on their backs’

'UNPRECEDENTED': Biden doctor dodges questions in speedy House closed-door interview

'DEEP FEAR': Dem Rep. Gomez claims ICE is targeting ‘anybody that is Brown' in immigration raids

WHAT'S NEXT: Republicans navigate post-victory agenda after Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' becomes law

Trump shakes Johnson's hand at big, beautiful bill signing

President Donald Trump shakes hands with House Speaker Mike Johnson of La., after signing his signature bill of tax breaks and spending cuts at the White House, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Across America 

MARX FOR MAYOR: Socialist NYC mayoral candidate Mamdani once called to ‘seize’ luxury homes to house homeless during COVID

PARTY IN DISARRAY: Trump warns New York City faces dire future if 'communist' Mamdani takes office as mayor

NEW INSIGHTS: More details revealed on suspects in Independence Day ICE attack in Texas

'NO GRATITUDE': Vance unleashes on socialist Mamdani in fiery patriotic speech: 'Who the hell does he think he is?'

EARLY MONEY MOVES: SCOOP: Oklahoma gubernatorial race heats up early with $1.6M ad buy for 'America First' candidate

Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.