Fox News Politics Newsletter: Mamdani scores key union endorsement

Zohran Mamdani scores key union endorsement as his educational record faces scrutiny

Democrat nominee Zohran Mamdani secured his latest endorsement from the United Federation of Teachers (UFT) in his New York City mayoral campaign on Wednesday morning.

The governing body for the 200,000-member union representing New York City's teachers and education professionals voted to endorse Mamdani Tuesday. Describing New York City's wealth disparity as a "crisis," UFT President Michael Mulgrew said Mamdani is the candidate to support students and usher the city forward.

"Donald Trump would love nothing more than to continue to hack away at one of the beacons of light in our city, which is our education system," Mamdani said Wednesday… READ MORE.

