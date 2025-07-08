Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Politics

SCOOP: Oklahoma gubernatorial race heats up early with $1.6M ad buy for 'America First' candidate

'Charles McCall is the only America First and Oklahoma First candidate in this race with a proven conservative record,' Oklahoma Conservative Coalition tells Fox News Digital

Deirdre Heavey By Deirdre Heavey Fox News
Published
close
Democrats keep ‘digging in’ on losing issues, says GOP senator Video

Democrats keep ‘digging in’ on losing issues, says GOP senator

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., discusses how Democrats are still in need of direction and new leadership on ‘Hannity.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: The 2026 midterm elections are still 18 months away, but a super PAC supporting Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall's gubernatorial campaign is already making a big play with a $1.6 million ad buy. 

Starting on Wednesday, July 9, the Oklahoma Conservative Coalition is making an eight-week, $1.6 million advertising investment in broadcast, cable, satellite and streaming statewide, Fox News Digital has learned.  

"Charles McCall is the only America First and Oklahoma First candidate in this race with a proven conservative record," Erinn Mahathey, spokesperson for Oklahoma Conservative Coalition, told Fox News Digital. "This is just the beginning. With the right experience, real momentum, and a winning message, McCall is built to go the distance and deliver real results for Oklahoma."

With less than one year until the Republican primary, two candidates have emerged as potential front-runners in the race for Oklahoma's highest office. As a reliably red state, the winner of the Republican primary will largely be expected to win the general election that November. 

charles mccall

Oklahoma Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles McCall attends the "Red, White, and Boom" parade in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, on June 28, 2025. (@CharlesMcCallOK / X)

SCOOP: NEW REPUBLICAN SENATE CANDIDATE IN KENTUCKY TO TEAM UP WITH TOP TRUMP ALLY

McCall announced his gubernatorial bid earlier this year, running on his record of "working hand-in-hand with Governor Stitt and President Trump" to build a "stronger Oklahoma rooted in an America First agenda."

TRUMP ALLY ANNOUNCES RECORD-SHATTERING FUNDRAISING HAUL IN BID FOR ALABAMA GOVERNOR

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has announced his own campaign for governor, running a conservative platform touting his leadership as attorney general against the "Biden Administration’s radical overreach" and promising to stand "strong with President Trump."

However, the McCall campaign has criticized Drummond for donating to the newly elected Oklahoma Democrat Party Chair John Waldron and for voting to delay enforcement of a new ban on transgender surgery for minors amid a pending preliminary hearing in a federal lawsuit. 

According to The Oklahoman, Drummond said the agreement "simply allows more time to mount the strongest possible defense" and "should in no way be interpreted as a concession of any kind."

In a 4-4 vote earlier this summer, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the Oklahoma State Supreme Court's decision that St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School in Oklahoma City, a religious charter school, receiving public funds would be unconstitutional.

Incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt, R-Okla., and Drummond were locked in a feud over the landmark case, as the two continued a long-standing clash over policy and politics in Oklahoma, including debates over constitutional authority and local policy initiatives

Gov. Kevin Stitt, R-Okla., left, and Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond disagreed on whether the First Amendment would allow the Oklahoma Statewide Charter School Board to grant St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Charter School public funding.

Gov. Kevin Stitt, R-Okla., left, and Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond disagreed on whether the First Amendment would allow the Oklahoma Statewide Charter School Board to grant St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Charter School public funding. (Getty/AP)

Stitt, who serves as vice chair of the National Governors Association, is term-limited as Oklahoma governor in 2026. 

Earlier this year, the Conservative Political Action Conference endorsed McCall's campaign, and his super PAC highlighted his conservative policy as House speaker, on issues like protecting American farmland, school choice, tax cuts and pro-life bills. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Oklahoma House Rep. Cyndi Munson, small business owner Leisa Mitchell Haynes and former Oklahoma State Senator Mike Mazzei have also declared their gubernatorial campaigns. 

Fox News Digital's Breanne Deppisch contributed to this report. 

Deirdre Heavey is a politics writer for Fox News Digital. 

More from Politics