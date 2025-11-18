Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Politics Newsletter: House votes to release Epstein files

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Federal judges block Texas from using redrawn congressional map

-Democrat found texting Jeffrey Epstein faces House censure, committee removal threats

-Blue school district hit with federal complaint alleging it 'sidestepped' law depriving parent of transparency

House votes overwhelmingly to force DOJ to release Jeffrey Epstein files

The House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly to force the Department of Justice (DOJ) to release files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

It was the product of a months-long pressure campaign by Democrats and the bill's leaders, Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

Several of Epstein's survivors were present in the House chamber during the vote as well and appeared to erupt in cheers when the resolution passed.

All but one House lawmaker present in the chamber voted in favor of the bill, which passed 427 to 1. The lone "no" vote was Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., who posted on X shortly thereafter to explain his decision…READ MORE.

Split of Mike Johnson and Epstein

Speaker Mike Johnson and other House Republicans voted with Democrats to direct the DOJ to release its files on Jeffrey Epstein. (Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg via Getty Images ; Rick Friedman/Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Images; )

White House

DC REDUX: Power stripped from Education Department in latest Trump move to dismantle it

Secretary of Education Linda McMahon

Secretary of Education Linda McMahon was charged with working to dismantle the Department of Education under an executive order President Donald Trump signed in March 2025.  ( Mandel Ngan / AFP/Getty Images)

'GET IT DONE, NOW': Trump takes aim at 'BIG, FAT, RICH INSURANCE COMPANIES,' declares the 'ONLY HEALTHCARE' he'll greenlight

BIG-DOLLAR DEAL: Saudi Crown Prince bin Salman hikes committed US investment to nearly $1T

President Donald Trump meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office.

President Donald Trump, right, meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., on November 18, 2025. (Nathan Howard/Politico/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

'COMING TO RALEIGH': Trump immigration enforcement focus to expand to new city, mayor indicates

BROADCAST BRAWL: Trump erupts on ABC reporter over Epstein questions, suggests yanking network license

World Stage

BEIJING ON NOTICE: New Arctic discovery could deal massive blow to Chinese dominance of rare earth mineral

DOOR SLAMMED SHUT: Ex-officials could get lifetime bans from lobbying for China, Russia under new bipartisan push

Nicki Minaj and Mike Waltz

Rapper Nicki Minaj and UN Ambassador Mike Waltz will address persecution of Christians in Nigeria on Tuesday. (Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images:Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

FAITH UNDER SIEGE: US Ambassador Michael Waltz declares atrocities against Christians in Nigeria 'genocide'

ICE COLD DEFENSE: Noem announces Arctic defense pact with Canada, Finland to counter rival powers

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks in South Carolina

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks to the Berkeley County GOP, Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, in Charleston, S.C. (Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS)

Capitol Hill

DEMS IN DISARRAY: House Dems defy Jeffries, vote to rebuke progressive over controversial election move

NO ESCAPE: Schumer says he'll move to pass Epstein bill 'immediately' in Senate

Khanna, Greene, and Massie speak about Epstein bill

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., speaks alongside Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., during a news conference on the Epstein Files Transparency Act outside the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025 in Washington, D.C.  (Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

'REAL RECKONING': Khanna, Massie, Greene urge Senate to pass Epstein bill unchanged, warn of ‘reckoning’

Across America 

CRISIS WARNING: Lawmakers warned PennDOT of illegal immigrant-CDL crisis before bust; GOP demands answers from Shapiro

DEMS RESIST RAIDS: North Carolina Democrats fall silent after ICE arrests dozens with violent records

Gov. Greg Abbott

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, during the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on July 17, 2024. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

'RADICAL EXTREMISTS': Texas Gov Abbott declares CAIR, Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist groups, preventing land purchases

Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

