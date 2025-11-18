Fox News Politics Newsletter: House votes to release Epstein files

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Federal judges block Texas from using redrawn congressional map

-Democrat found texting Jeffrey Epstein faces House censure, committee removal threats

-Blue school district hit with federal complaint alleging it 'sidestepped' law depriving parent of transparency

House votes overwhelmingly to force DOJ to release Jeffrey Epstein files

The House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly to force the Department of Justice (DOJ) to release files related to Jeffrey Epstein .

It was the product of a months-long pressure campaign by Democrats and the bill's leaders, Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

Several of Epstein's survivors were present in the House chamber during the vote as well and appeared to erupt in cheers when the resolution passed.

All but one House lawmaker present in the chamber voted in favor of the bill, which passed 427 to 1. The lone "no" vote was Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., who posted on X shortly thereafter to explain his decision…READ MORE.

White House

DC REDUX: Power stripped from Education Department in latest Trump move to dismantle it

'GET IT DONE, NOW': Trump takes aim at 'BIG, FAT, RICH INSURANCE COMPANIES,' declares the 'ONLY HEALTHCARE' he'll greenlight

BIG-DOLLAR DEAL: Saudi Crown Prince bin Salman hikes committed US investment to nearly $1T

'COMING TO RALEIGH': Trump immigration enforcement focus to expand to new city, mayor indicates

BROADCAST BRAWL: Trump erupts on ABC reporter over Epstein questions, suggests yanking network license

World Stage

BEIJING ON NOTICE: New Arctic discovery could deal massive blow to Chinese dominance of rare earth mineral

DOOR SLAMMED SHUT: Ex-officials could get lifetime bans from lobbying for China, Russia under new bipartisan push

FAITH UNDER SIEGE: US Ambassador Michael Waltz declares atrocities against Christians in Nigeria 'genocide'

ICE COLD DEFENSE: Noem announces Arctic defense pact with Canada, Finland to counter rival powers

Capitol Hill

DEMS IN DISARRAY: House Dems defy Jeffries, vote to rebuke progressive over controversial election move

NO ESCAPE: Schumer says he'll move to pass Epstein bill 'immediately' in Senate

'REAL RECKONING': Khanna, Massie, Greene urge Senate to pass Epstein bill unchanged, warn of ‘reckoning’

Across America

CRISIS WARNING: Lawmakers warned PennDOT of illegal immigrant-CDL crisis before bust; GOP demands answers from Shapiro

DEMS RESIST RAIDS: North Carolina Democrats fall silent after ICE arrests dozens with violent records

'RADICAL EXTREMISTS': Texas Gov Abbott declares CAIR, Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist groups, preventing land purchases