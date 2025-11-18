North Carolina Democrats fall silent after ICE arrests dozens with violent records

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Several North Carolina Democrats who criticized or opposed federal immigration authorities in Charlotte were largely silent when asked about the dozens of criminals arrested during the operation.

U.S. Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino – who hails from Watauga County and attended Appalachian State University in Boone – returned to familiar soil and was seen on-the-ground in Charlotte after weeks in Chicago.

By Monday, the Department of Homeland Security recorded 130 arrests of illegal immigrants, including at least 44 with violent criminal records ranging from aggravated assault to known gang activity, in its latest "worst of the worst" cache.

One of the more pointed reactions to the raids came from North Carolina state Rep. Aisha Dew, D-Charlotte, who said Friday that "we do not need to have Border Patrol [here]."

"As I’ve already said, I’m not quite sure what border we’re patrolling here," Dew said at a press conference, while adding that the surrounding states – South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia – don’t pose any threats to the Old North State.

"[Charlotte] is a safe city. Our crime rates have gone down since the previous year. This is just another something out of the playbook," Dew said.

Dew did not respond to a request for comment after the "worst of the worst" list came out.

Rep. Alma Adams, D-N.C., who represents most of Mecklenburg County and Charlotte, also slammed DHS’ operations on Thursday and pledged to stand up to "intimidation" of her district’s immigrant community.

"I am extremely concerned about the deployment of U.S. Border Patrol and ICE agents to Charlotte," Adams said in a statement.

"Charlotte’s immigrant community is a proud part of the Queen City, and I will not stand by and watch my constituents be intimidated or harassed," she added, accusing ICE of using excessive force in prior raids in Los Angeles and Chicago, and threatening the well-being of communities they visit.

"Those tactics and values have no place in the City of Charlotte or Mecklenburg County," Adams said.

An Adams staffer answered the phone at her Washington office, but her office did not respond to an ensuing emailed inquiry.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles was also apprehensive of ICE’s arrival, writing in a joint statement with Mecklenburg County Chairman Mark Jerrell and Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board President Stephanie Sneed that they hope not to see the same public violence as Los Angeles and elsewhere.

"The expected [DHS] operations are causing unnecessary fear and uncertainty in our community," Lyles, Jerrell and Sneed said.

"Diversity makes us stronger. And with that belief, we are unwavering in our commitment to a safe and welcoming community where everyone can grow and thrive," they added while saying it is important for residents to understand their rights and be aware of various organizations who may be able to help with "legal guidance" on immigration matters.

Jerrell and Sneed did not respond to requests for comment after the "worst of the worst" announcement.

When reached for comment, a representative for Lyles pointed Fox News Digital to a separate Tuesday morning statement.

"First and foremost, the rights and constitutional protections of every person in Charlotte—regardless of immigration status—must be upheld," Lyles said.

"Our city has a long-standing commitment to fairness, dignity, and justice. I am deeply concerned with many of the videos I’ve seen, and I urge all agencies operating here to conduct their work with respect for those values."

"To everyone in Charlotte who is feeling anxious or fearful: you are not alone. Your city stands with you. We will continue working with community leaders, legal advocates, and service providers to make sure that resources, information, and support remain available."

Lyles called on the city to meet the situation with "calm, compassion and a steadfast dedication to the rights and well-being of all who call Charlotte home."

The state’s top Democrat, Gov. Josh Stein, offered a more balanced response than some in his party, like Dew.

Stein said he is in regular contact with state and local law enforcement as the raids continue, and encouraged residents to follow the law and peacefully "bear witness to what you have seen."

"To the CBP -- if you know we have violent criminals in Charlotte who are undocumented, we want them out, too," Stein said.

"Everyone wants to be safe in their homes, but the actions of too many federal agents are doing the opposite," he claimed.

Stein claimed some ICE agents are targeting residents based on skin color and said in one case a landscaper decorating a resident’s Christmas tree was detained.

He said the federal immigration system is broken and blamed Congress for playing politics.

Stein said he supports "strong borders" but also a pathway to citizenship for DREAMers.

"Governor Stein believes that government’s top priority must be keeping people safe. He has long supported efforts to hold accountable and deport violent criminals and drug dealers," a spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"The governor continues to urge CBP to target people based on the level of threat they pose, not their skin color."