GOP voters pick a favorite to challenge Dem governor in early battleground straw poll

The 2024 presidential election is just five months in the rearview, but the country is already trudging toward the 2026 midterms — at least at the annual Pennsylvania Leadership Conference.

In a straw poll of 267 conference participants from eight states, including Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania state Treasurer Stacy Garrity was the clear favorite to win the Republican primary for its 2026 gubernatorial election. She received 41% of the vote, as Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Penn., came in a distant second at 9%.

While 2026 is still long down the road, and neither Pennsylvania politician has formally announced a run, both Republicans embraced the opportunity to tease their potential bids.

"Appreciate the support from conservatives across Pennsylvania. No decisions made yet—but I’m listening and focused on doing whatever it takes to help Republicans win in 2025 and beyond," Garrity said following her straw poll win at the leadership conference.

Garrity made history in 2024 by receiving the most votes in a Pennsylvania state election – crushing Democrat Gov. Josh Shapiro's 2022 record by half a million votes. Garrity campaigned for re-election alongside Sen. Dave McCormick, who unseated longtime Democrat Sen. Bob Casey.

Shapiro wasn’t up for re-election in 2024, though his name was floated as a potential running mate for Vice President Kamala Harris. But 2026 presents an opportunity for Republicans to gain control of the state's highest office. Speeches at the leadership conference prove that big Republican wins in 2024 have invigorated the party's base in the traditionally competitive battleground state.

"We as a party are here as winners. The Keystone State sent President Trump back to the White House, sent Bob Casey back to Scranton, elected a Republican Attorney General for the first time in over a decade. And next November, the Keystone State will send a Republican to the Governor's Mansion," Garrity said during her remarks.

Garrity emerged as the frontrunner in a hypothetical matchup against Meuser, 2022 GOP nominee Doug Mastriano, and state Sens. Kristin Phillips-Hill and Scott Martin. If Garrity, a President Donald Trump ally, and Meuser decide to throw their names into the gubernatorial race, it could tee up a competitive primary. Both Pennsylvanian politicians have indicated announcements could come as early as this summer.

Garrity told the Pennsylvania Capital-Star on Saturday a decision on her gubernatorial bid is coming "probably in the summer." Meuser, who also spoke at the conference, confirmed to Fox News Digital that his own decision will come by mid-summer or sooner.

"I’ve been encouraged by the strong support I’ve received from people all across Pennsylvania urging me to consider a run for governor. Right now, I’m doing my due diligence, meeting with stakeholders, and seriously evaluating how I can best serve the Commonwealth.

"I expect to make a decision by mid-summer, or sooner if appropriate. In the meantime, I’m staying focused on advancing President Trump’s America-First Agenda in Congress — growing our economy, securing the border, and unleashing American energy dominance," Meuser told Fox News Digital.

As Garrity and Meuser continue representing Pennsylvania as they mull 2026 gubernatorial campaigns, the Republican Party of Pennsylvania told Fox News Digital they are "excited to have strong potential candidates" for governor.

"There is no question that Pennsylvanians are NOT better off with Josh Shapiro as our Governor, and they will be ready to make a change in November 2026. Shapiro's scandal-ridden administration, combined with his recent use of $5 million of taxpayer money to promote antisemitism, have set the stage for a GOP victory. Republicans are excited to have strong potential candidates to be our next Governor," the Republican Party of Pennsylvania said in a statement.

The Republican Party of Pennsylvania's accusations relate to Shapiro's $5 million donation to a Philadelphia Muslim community center. Front Page Magazine reported that an imam at the Al-Aqsa Islamic Society once said, "Jews are the vilest people." Shapiro himself is Jewish.

Speaking on a Philadelphia stage after Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., was announced as Harris' running mate in 2024, Shapiro assured the crowd, "I am proud of my faith," following accusations Shapiro was snubbed for the job because of his support for Israel amid Democrat discontent over the war in Gaza.

The Republican Governor's Association, Garrity and Shapiro did not immediately provide comment to Fox News Digital.