Fox News Politics Newsletter: Birthright Debate

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

Here's what's happening…



-Trump highlights potential pay raise for troops, touts military reforms in Qatar speech

-Dems divided on Trump's executive order aimed at slashing drug prices

-Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts reins in Sotomayor after repeated interruptions

Birthright Debate

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Thursday in a challenge to President Donald Trump 's effort to end birthright citizenship, a case that could more broadly call into question the powers of lower courts to block executive branch actions.

It’s unclear when the justices will rule, but their decision to fast-track the case means an opinion or order could come within weeks — or even days.

Justices across the ideological spectrum appeared to agree Thursday that the use of universal injunctions has surged in recent years — blocking actions by both Democratic and Republican presidents.

White House

WHY WOULD HE GO?': Trump to skip Russia–Ukraine peace talks, calls Zelenskyy the ‘greatest salesman, maybe in history’

TRUMP OF ARABIA: Trump makes historic UAE trip in first U.S. presidential visit in nearly 30 years

'VERY SIMPLE': Trump warns Iran faces 'violence like people haven't seen before' if nuclear deal fails

'TRUMP'S EXCEPTIONAL EFFORTS': UAE's president bestows highest civilian honor on Trump

'IT'S THE LAW': Espionage, constitutional concerns abound from Trump detractors, allies over Qatari jet offer

POLL POSITION: Trump's poll position improves as president's approval ratings edge up in new national survey



World Stage

'DESTRUCTION OR DISRUPTION': Hidden communications devices found in Chinese solar power inverters spark security alarm

Capitol Hill

'NO DOUBT': Dem senator says 'no doubt' Biden declined cognitively during presidency

TAX-CUT DAY: GOP reps, advocacy group to target competitive House districts in Trump tax-cut push

PLANES, TRAINS, AND INVESTIGATIONS: House Dems open investigation into Trump's acceptance of $400 million jet from Qatar

Across America

SUPREME SMACKDOWN: Justice Kagan snaps at Trump lawyer in major case: 'Every court has ruled against you'

'DISTURBING' CONDUCT: US attorney for Massachusetts says interference with ICE operations is 'disturbing,' threatens arrests

JUDGE IS IN: Jeanine Pirro sworn in as interim US attorney

'LEAVING AMERICANS VULNERABLE': US military would be unleashed on enemy drones on the homeland if bipartisan bill passes

NEW GAME: Harvard updates lawsuit after Trump cancels additional $450M in funding